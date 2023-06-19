A Woman in New York City gets 21 years for trying to kill her lookalike with poisoned cheesecake

A Russian woman living in New York City was sentenced to 21 years in jail for poisoning her similar-looking friend with sedative-laced cheesecake, then stealing her identification and other valuables.

A jury convicted Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, of attempted murder, assault, and other charges in February. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced her sentence.

“A ruthless and calculating con artist is going to prison for a long time for trying to murder her way to personal profit and gain,” Katz said in a statement. “Thankfully, the victim survived the attack on her life, and we were able to deliver justice to her.”

Have we met before, lookalike caught on camera

The judge delivering Nasyrova’s sentence called her an “extremely dangerous woman” with a “diabolical” scheme and said she cursed at him as she left the courtroom.

Nasyrova’s lawyer, Jose Nieves, has filed an appeal against the verdict and sentencing, which will focus on “legal procedural errors and evidentiary issue [sic] that occurred during her trial.”

“The Defense believes that Judge Holder’s sentence was excessive and inappropriate, given Ms. Nasryrova’s [sic] life circumstances, her mental illness history, family support, and her traumatic experiences while living in the United States,” he wrote.

Nasyrova is a Russian national and will likely be deported after her release from prison, Nieves added.

Prosecutors argued that Nasyrova had poisoned her friend to steal her identity so she wouldn’t have to return to Russia, where she is wanted for a 2014 murder.

The cheesecake incident

Nasyrova brought cheesecake to beautician Olga Tsvyk’s home on Aug. 28, 2016. The district attorney’s office notes that the two were close in age (Tsvyk was 35) and appearance at the time.

“Both had dark hair, the same complexion, and other similar physical traits,” it said. “Additionally, they were both Russian speakers.”

Tsvyk has a Ukrainian passport, according to NBC News.

The BBC reports that Nasyrova ate two pieces of cheesecake and offered the third slice to Tsvyk. Tsvyk felt sick after eating the cheesecake and went to lie down.

She was “violently vomiting,” “floating in and out of consciousness,” and “terrified there was something seriously wrong with her,” Assistant District Attorney Konstantinos Litourgis said at the trial.

Tsvyk said the last thing she remembered before passing out was seeing Nasyrova walking around her room.

The next day, a friend of Tsvyk discovered her unconscious in bed with pills scattered around her body — “as if she had attempted to kill herself,” prosecutors said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Upon returning home, Tsvyk realized that her passport and employment authorization card were missing, as were a gold ring and other unspecified valuables.

Federal law enforcement agents tested cheesecake residue in the empty dessert container, and the pills were found on the floor near Tsvyk.

Both came back for phenazepam, which prosecutors describe as “a highly potent sedative.” It is available for prescription in Russia but not controlled in the U.S.

“She laced a slice of cheesecake with a deadly drug so she could steal her unsuspecting victim’s most valuable possession, her identity,” Katz said.

Interpol had a red notice out for Nasyrova

Authorities say this wasn’t Nasyrova’s first brush with the law or poison.

She’s accused of killing her friend Alla Aleksenko and stealing her life savings in Russia in 2014.

Speaking to CBS News from Riker’s Island the following year, Nasyrova said Russian police were framing her for the 2014 murder.

“I am not a killer,” she said. “I’m woman. Only woman.”