Al-Shabab killed 3 in Kenya’s Manda Bay Airfield attack: AFRICOM

NAIROBI, Kenya – Two U.S. Department of Defense contractors and one U.S. service member

were killed, following an attack by al-Shabab on Sunday at the Manda Bay Airfield in Kenya, according to the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM).

Two other Department of Defense members were injured, both are currently in stable condition and scheduled to be evacuated, the AFRICOM said in a statement.

“As we honor their sacrifice, let’s also harden our resolve. Alongside our African and international partners, we will pursue those responsible for this attack and al-Shabab, who seek to harm Americans and U.S. interests. We remain committed to preventing al-Shabab from maintaining a safe haven to plan deadly attacks against the U.S. homeland, East African, and international partners,” U.S. Army General Stephen Townsend, commander of the AFRICOM, said.

The attack on the compound involved indirect and small arms fire, according to a statement from AFRICOM.

After an initial penetration of the perimeter, the Kenya Defense Forces and the AFRICOM repelled the al-Shabab attack. Six contractor-operated civilian aircraft were reportedly damaged to some degree.

The Manda Bay Airfield in Kenya is used by U.S. forces, whose missions include providing training to African partners, responding to crises, and protecting U.S. interests in the area, AFRICOM statement said.

Meanwhile, the Kenyan military on Sunday pledged to pursue al-Shabab terrorists.

Paul Njuguna, Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) spokesman, said that five al-Shabab terrorists were killed in the 5:30 a.m. attack at Manda Airstrip in Lamu county in which the extremist group claimed responsibility.

He said one PKM gun, four RPG launchers, four AK 47 rifles, one hand grenade, and assorted ammunition were also captured.

“Multi-agency forces charged with defending and protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our Republic will continue to pursue and destroy these forces of evil until they are smoked from their caves and permanently destroyed,” Njuguna said.