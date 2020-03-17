Amid Coronavirus scare, Liberian president demonstrates leadership

NEW YORK –The president of Liberia, George Weah, has taken proactive steps aimed at addressing the entry and possible spread of the coronavirus in the country. Apart from putting in place strategic plans and processes to deal with the outbreak, President Weah called on all Liberians and residents in the country to be cautious and follow directives from health workers.

Below is the full speech of the Liberian leader on the confirmed Convid-19 in Liberia

MY FELLOW CITIZENS, LADIES, AND GENTLEMEN:

In view of the above, it is necessary to take certain immediate actions in response to this threat.

There must be a strong focus on hygiene from every individual and organization. Everyone should wash their hands often, several times a day, with soap and running water, and use hand sanitizers, wherever available and affordable. All offices, businesses, schools, churches, and places of public gatherings should provide hand-washing facilities at their entrances. There should be NO HANDSHAKING whatsoever. Use a nod of your head to greet each other. My impending national county tour is hereby postponed due to this new development on the coronavirus situation. All travels to and from all countries with over 200 or more Corona Virus cases are hereby banned. All citizens and residents are urged to avoid public gatherings and large crowds, and try to keep a minimum social distance of at least 6 feet from people with fever, cough, sneezing, and difficulty in breathing. Non-essential travel by all officials of government is hereby banned. All non-essential employees of the government are hereby granted a paid leave until further notice. The Civil Service Agency will announce the roster of employees in this category. Minimize your travel within Liberia, and to and from abroad, to that which is absolutely necessary. This refers specifically to cross-border traders and travelers coming to Liberia from infected countries and applies particularly to all Government officials.

As President, I will remain focused at the highest level of leadership and concern, until this threat has been neutralized. However, as Liberia has now moved from the precautionary stage to a containment stage, we will need your fullest support and cooperation as you change your behavior to follow the simple guidelines and measures that have been recommended above.

We will also be relying on the cooperation and support of our international partners as we work together to eliminate this deadly virus from our country.

Please take note, and govern yourselves accordingly.

God bless you all.

Thank you.