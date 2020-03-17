Get a Custom Website Get a Custom Website
Amid (COVID-19) panic, Ghana enacts and enforces strict travel restriction

Globe Afrique News Desk March 17, 2020
Ghanaian President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

ACCRA, Ghana – Ghanaian authorities have put in place strict travel and related limits as part of an overall plan to manage and control the effects of the Coronavirus, which has hit the West African country.

According to reliable medical sources, the West African nation, with an estimated population of 28.83 million (2017), has so far confirmed about six known cases.

As part of a travel advisory issued, all airlines flying into Ghana have ordered not to permit persons suspected of Coronavirus (COVID-19) to embark.  The government ordered immigration officers at various border posts in the country to not allow the entry of anyone suspected of Coronavirus (COVID-19) into the country.

Meanwhile, the advisory did not contain any exception that benefits Ghanaian citizens and eligible residents.

According to a release from Ghana’s Information Ministry, it will not allow Ghanaian citizens and persons with Ghana residence permits, who within 14 days have traveled to or visited a country that has chronicled about 200 cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) to into Ghana.

Individuals who may have entered the country before the announcement would have to abide by a mandatory 14-day of self-imposed quarantine, according to the travel advisory.

According to official sources, the protocols outlined in the travel advisory will be enforced by the country’s health authorities in collaboration with state security.

Globe Afrique News Desk

Globe Afrique's News Desk coordinates and analyses news stories from around the world as well as the gathering or distribution of news.

