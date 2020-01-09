AU urges world to aid Somalia in tackling terrorism

NAIROBI, Kenya – On Thursday, January 9, 2020, the African Union urged the international community to increase its assistance and support to Somalia to help Mogadishu fight global terrorism and extremism amid increased terror attacks.

The chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, condemned a car bomb attack at Sayidka Junction checkpoint in Mogadishu on Wednesday in which at least five people were killed and 11 others injured.

“The perpetrators of yesterday’s (Wednesday) murderous act shall be pursued until justice is done,” Mahamat said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

Security officials said al-Shabab suicide bomber was trying to pass through the checkpoint but detonated the explosive device when he was unable to do so.

The Islamic terror group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted the heavily guarded checkpoint at the entrance of the presidential palace where senior government officials intending to enter the presidential palace were being searched at the checkpoint.

The AU Chairman said the terrorists have shown no respect for life by indiscriminately targeting innocent Somalis, noting that their interest is to spread carnage, fear, and destruction among the civilian population.

“The African Union will maintain its resolve and commitment to supporting the people and government of Somalia in their ambition to live in freedom, peace, and security,” he said.

The AU boss reiterated the pan African body’s full support to the people and Somali government at this challenging period.