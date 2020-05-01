ChuChu (Alex) Jones is Globe Afrique’s New Business and Economics Editor

NEW YORK – Chu-chu (Alex) Jones, a Liberian born financial analyst, and bank consultant would become Globe Afrique’s New Business and Economic Editor effective Monday, May 4th, 2020.

Alex brings a wealth of global finance, banking, and economic knowledge and expertise to our news outlet. He spent more than a decade consulting numerous New York and Wall Street Firms, including Citibank, Thor Equity, Bank of New York Mellon and JP Morgan Chase.

Over the years, Alex has written and published several relevant articles on economic development and finance. He is also a major voice for excellence in journalism, banking, social and economic justice around Africa and the world.

Apart from his role as a columnist and economic editor, Alex would also help manage Globe Afrique’s business expansion and growth. Please join our global readership and the dozens of our staff and contributors in welcoming Alex to Globe Afrique.