Get a Custom Website Get a Custom Website
BusinessEconomy-Liberia

ChuChu (Alex) Jones is Globe Afrique’s New Business and Economics Editor

Globe Afrique Press Release Section May 1, 2020
0 30 Less than a minute
Chu-Chu Alex Jones

NEW YORK – Chu-chu (Alex) Jones, a Liberian born financial analyst, and bank consultant would become Globe Afrique’s New Business and Economic Editor effective Monday, May 4th, 2020. 

Alex brings a wealth of global finance, banking, and economic knowledge and expertise to our news outlet.  He spent more than a decade consulting numerous New York and Wall Street Firms, including Citibank, Thor Equity, Bank of New York Mellon and JP Morgan Chase.

Over the years, Alex has written and published several relevant articles on economic development and finance.  He is also a major voice for excellence in journalism, banking, social and economic justice around Africa and the world.

Apart from his role as a columnist and economic editor, Alex would also help manage Globe Afrique’s business expansion and growth.  Please join our global readership and the dozens of our staff and contributors in welcoming Alex to Globe Afrique.  

Tags
Show More

Globe Afrique Press Release Section

At Globe Afrique, we publish press releases for institutions, groups, communities, families, and individuals. A press release is a written communication that reports specific but brief information about an event or other happening. To publish a press release contact pressreleasesection@aol.com or globeafriquellc@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Web Design Services
Back to top button
Translate »
Subscribe To Globe Afrique

Subscribe To Globe Afrique

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

info@globeafrique.com

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
Close