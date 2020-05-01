Get a Custom Website Get a Custom Website
Health

COVID-19: Global Impact

Globe Afrique Research and Analysis May 1, 2020
0 25 Less than a minute

COVID-19 is caused by a coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

To see the global impact of COVID 19, visit Capacitybay Health Initiative at the link below:

COVID 19 GLOBAL IMPACT

HOW IT SPREADS

It is thought to spread mainly from person to person, mainly through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Spread is more likely when people are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in the community (“community spread”) in any affected geographic areas. Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected.

Tags
Show More

Globe Afrique Research and Analysis

Globe Afrique’s Research and Analysis (GARA) is the primary wing of Globe Afrique Media and Communications that investigates certain research work and analysis, its results and impact, with the goal of discovering useful information, suggesting conclusions, and supporting decision-making for the clarity of the reading audience. With this, we seek to help the reading audience and the public rely on evidence ––based research and analysis and rigorous evaluation to interpret political, social, economic, scientific and cultural conclusions, developments, events, threats as well as promote effective policies and strong management.

Leave a Reply

Web Design Services
Back to top button
Translate »
Subscribe To Globe Afrique

Subscribe To Globe Afrique

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

info@globeafrique.com

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
Close