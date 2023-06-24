Florida Judge sentenced a Nigerian national to 6 years and 10 months for a fraud scheme against Americans

MIAMI, FL (GlobeAfrique) A Nigerian national previously extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom was sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in prison on June 21, 2023, for his role in a transnational inheritance fraud scheme.



According to court documents, Emmanuel Samuel, 39, was part of a group of fraudsters that sent personalized letters to elderly victims in the United States, falsely claiming that the sender was a representative of a bank in Spain and that the recipient was entitled to receive a multimillion-dollar inheritance left for the recipient by a family member who had died years before in Portugal.

Victims were told that before receiving their purported inheritance, they were required to send money for delivery fees, taxes, and payments to avoid questioning from government authorities. Victims sent cash to the defendants through a complex web of U.S.-based former victims. The defendants convinced these former victims to receive money from new victims and then forward the fraud proceeds to others.



“The Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Branch will continue to pursue, prosecute, and bring to justice transnational criminals responsible for defrauding U.S. consumers, wherever they are located,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “Working together, U.S. and foreign law enforcement can and will thwart schemes such as the one charged in this case and prevent further loss to American victims.”

U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams also ordered Samuel to make restitution payments to victims for his offenses. Two additional co-defendants, Jonathan Abraham, and Jerry Ozor, were previously convicted in the case. They are scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Williams in the coming months.