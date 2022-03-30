Former Liberia Ambassador to the United States 2023 Presidential Run

WASHINGTON, D.D. – The former Liberian Ambassador to the United States, Canada, and Mexico, HE Nathaniel Barnes, is exploring possibilities to contest for the Liberian presidency in 2023.

Ambassador Barnes, a former presidential candidate, renowned Liberian diplomat, and financial professional, has begun talking to various stakeholders and communities in Liberia and the diaspora. People close to the former diplomat said he had learned lessons from his participation in previous presidential elections.

The Liberian diplomat comes to the current race for the Liberian presidency with solid academic background and experience in diplomacy, financial governance, and economic management.

He believes Liberia can do better than what it is currently obtaining. He wants to improve Liberia’s international image, reduce poverty, and increase private sector investment while supporting Liberians’ local business establishment and entrepreneurship. He seems to be resonating with some in the West.

The former Liberian Ambassador also considers access to improved and quality healthcare a necessity and an obligation of the government to ensure that the right environment is established for Liberians and international investment partners to invest in the country’s private and public healthcare sectors.

The Ambassador who wants to enter the presidential race as an independent candidate is now “testing the waters”—in other words, exploring the feasibility of becoming a candidate and also reaching out to old connections and friends. As Liberia’s Ambassador to the United States, he was credited for building stronger ties between Liberia and members of the U.S. Congress. He elevated Congressional interest in Liberia and matters relating to Liberian communities. Supporters say the former Liberian diplomat is incorruptible and a man of high moral standing who is skilled in bringing people together to solve problems.