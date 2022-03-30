ElectionGlobe Afrique LiberiaLiberiaPolitics-Liberia

Former Liberia Ambassador to the United States 2023 Presidential Run

Photo of Globe Afrique News Desk Globe Afrique News Desk Send an email March 30, 2022
0 117 1 minute read
Ambassador Nathaniel Barnes with former U.S. President George W. Bush

WASHINGTON, D.D. – The former Liberian Ambassador to the United States, Canada, and Mexico, HE Nathaniel Barnes, is exploring possibilities to contest for the Liberian presidency in 2023.

Ambassador Barnes, a former presidential candidate, renowned Liberian diplomat, and financial professional, has begun talking to various stakeholders and communities in Liberia and the diaspora. People close to the former diplomat said he had learned lessons from his participation in previous presidential elections.

The Liberian diplomat comes to the current race for the Liberian presidency with solid academic background and experience in diplomacy, financial governance, and economic management.

He believes Liberia can do better than what it is currently obtaining. He wants to improve Liberia’s international image, reduce poverty, and increase private sector investment while supporting Liberians’ local business establishment and entrepreneurship. He seems to be resonating with some in the West.

The former Liberian Ambassador also considers access to improved and quality healthcare a necessity and an obligation of the government to ensure that the right environment is established for Liberians and international investment partners to invest in the country’s private and public healthcare sectors.

The Ambassador who wants to enter the presidential race as an independent candidate is now “testing the waters”—in other words, exploring the feasibility of becoming a candidate and also reaching out to old connections and friends. As Liberia’s Ambassador to the United States, he was credited for building stronger ties between Liberia and members of the U.S. Congress. He elevated Congressional interest in Liberia and matters relating to Liberian communities. Supporters say the former Liberian diplomat is incorruptible and a man of high moral standing who is skilled in bringing people together to solve problems.

Tags
Photo of Globe Afrique News Desk Globe Afrique News Desk Send an email March 30, 2022
0 117 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Globe Afrique News Desk

Globe Afrique News Desk

Globe Afrique’s News Desk coordinates and analyses news stories from around the world as well as the gathering or distribution of news. Globe Afrique, a US-based institution, is Africa’s leading investigative media entity. The institution’s researchers, analysts, reporters, and contributors deeply investigate and report on a single topic of interest, such as serious crimes, political corruption, or corporate wrongdoing. The institution, which sometimes spends weeks or months researching and preparing investigative reports, also researches into social and legal issues. Have a news tip, write to globeafriquellc@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Back to top button
Translate »
Subscribe To Globe Afrique

Subscribe To Globe Afrique

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

info@globeafrique.com

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This