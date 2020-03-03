Frances allegedly having a second thought, angry with Father Carew, Others

MONROVIA, Liberia – Ms. Frances Zoka, the woman at the center of the misunderstanding within the Catholic Archdiocese of Freetown after the marriage of Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio and First Lady Fatima Maada Bio, is becoming weary of the actions of a mean-spirited political group in Sierra Leone acting under the cover of “Concerned Catholic” to ruin her image as well as jeopardize her immigration status in the United States.

According to reliable sources, Ms. Zoka who is a naturalized U.S. citizen under marriage to a U.S. citizen is afraid of being charged with committing fraud to secure immigration benefit in the United States as news continue to circulate that she was actually married to current Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio but had to engage in another marriage in the United States for a change and acquisition of residency status.

A source familiar with Ms. Zoka says she is allegedly angry with Father Alphonso Carew, the dismissed Chancellor of the Catholic Archdiocese of Freetown, for joining with a sect of opposition politicians to ruin her reputation.

Ms. Zoka was a domestic partner of President Bio in the 1990s and early 2000 before they went their separate ways and got married to different persons. They were never married in the Catholic Church. But as retired Brigadier General Bio became President of Sierra Leone and decided to officially marry his wife First Lady Fatima Maada Bio in the Catholic Church, Ms. Zoka allegedly raised concerns that the Church should not have married her ex-lover and his wife because they (Ms. Zoka and Maada Bio) attended and received blessings from a Catholic priest when they dated in the 1990 – without providing any proof.

Based on Ms. Zoka’s assertion, the dismissed Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Freetown and a bunch of opposition political operatives opposed to the ruling party decided to smear the Church and disparage the reputation of the Archbishop, His Grace Dr. Edward Tamba Charles.

However, after realizing few facts, Ms. Zoka has now come to understand that following the line that she was still “married” to retired Brigadier General Bio and also got married to another man in the U.S. by which she became a naturalized U.S. citizen would pose serious problems, she is now backtracking.

In the United States, lying to an immigration officer can have extreme consequences, including permanent inadmissibility, deportation, and not being allowed to apply for U.S. citizenship.

According to a source, Ms. Zoka who is currently in Monrovia, Liberia is angry that instead of Father Carew and his group of fake “Concerned Catholics” finding a reason to be nonconformists, they are slandering her name and seeking to cause her serious problems with regards to her U.S. naturalization status.

One experienced immigration lawyer says the situation could pose long-term problems for many Sierra Leone in the future, especially those who may want petition for their spouses and children in the future because they will not be easily believed if this narrative continues in the media.