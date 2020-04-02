IGJ Proposes Amendment of Chapter 2 of the New Election Law of Liberia

INTERNATIONAL JUSTICE GROUP (IJG)

PROPOSAL TO THE GOVERNMENT OF LIBERIA

FOR

THE AMENDMENT OF CHAPTER 2 OF THE NEW ELECTION LAW OF LIBERIA (NEC)

RIGHTEOUSNESS AND JUSTICE ARE THE FOUNDATION OF YOUR THRONE – Psalm 89:14

THIS PETITION BY THE INTERNATIONAL JUSTICE GROUP (IJG), MADE ON BEHALF OF THE PEOPLE OF LIBERIA, IS HEREBY PRESENTED TO THE GOVERNMENT OF LIBERIAN THROUGH:

HIS EXCELLENCY GEORGE MANNEH WEAH

PRESIDENT

OF THE REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA

HER EXCELLENCY JEWEL HOWARD TAYLOR

VICE PRESIDENT

OF THE REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA

AND PRESIDENT OF THE HONORABLE LIBERIAN SENATE

HONORABLE BHOFAL CHAMBERS

SPEAKER

THE HONORABLE HOUSE OF REPRESENTIVE

OF THE HONORABLE LIBERIAN NATIONAL LEGISLATURE

HONORABLE ALBERT CHIE

PRESIDENT PROTEMPORARE

THE HONORABLE LIBERIAN SENATE OF THE LIBERIAN NATIONAL LEGISLATURE

HONORABLE F MUSA DEAN

COUNSELLOR AT LAW

MINISTER OF JUSTICE AND ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LIBERIA

DEAN OF THE BAR OF THE HONORABLE SUPREME COURT OF LIBERIA

MARCH 30, 2020

DISTINGUISED EXCELLENCIES, HONORABLE LADY AND GENTLEMEN:

We present you compliments and wish to present for your consideration this PETITION TO AMEND THE NEW ELECTIONS LAWS OF LIBERIA to enhance the credibility and conduct of democratic elections in Liberia.

This proposal is made against the backdrop of repeated conflictual elections in Liberia. From the days of the one-party state, up to the conduct of the very last elections that brought you all to power, it was controversial, disputed and strenuously contested in court.

Beyond that, repeated electoral conflict is a red flag which led major stakeholders at the end of the 2017 elections to recommend a comprehensive electoral reform. This proposal is our initial delve into election reform which will:

Broaden participation into the electoral process; Enhance consultation in the process; Makes consensus easy to achieve; Increase the credibility and integrity of the process; Reduce the likelihood of conflicts and disputes over the process or its results; Inspires confidence in the process which will build increase its acceptability; Promote peace and reconciliation, unity and security; Dispose of the current controversy over recent nominations to the NEC in a way that unites stakeholders; Everyone stakeholder has a place and voice in the electoral process that needs be heard; Speed up the disposition of the electoral process in a timely manner to advert conflicts; Consolidate the peace and reconciliation process; Strikes a balance in the process that enhances the public sense of fairness Gives the reasonable assurances that elections will be fair and conducted under transparent and credible conditions; Gives a real meaning to multi-party democracy as opposed to one-party; Promote Liberia’s aspiration for democratic governance.

Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, we make these proposals seriously against the further polarization of our people and discourses, imploring the President and the Honorable Senate not to move forward with the current nominations and show leadership in reaching out to the larger spectrum of stakeholders and mobilize the nation towards consolidating our democratic gains for the good and interest of us all.

RESPECTFULLY SUBMITTED: This 31st day of March 31, 2020

BY AUTHORITY:

Jerome J Verdier, Sr

COUNSELLOR -AT- LAW

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR