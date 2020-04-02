IJG rejects appointment of NEC chairman designate

THE INTERNATIONAL JUSTICE GROUP (IJG) REJECTS THE APPOINTMENT OF THE NEW HEAD OF THE NATIONAL ELECTIONS COMMISSION (NEC) AS NOMINATED BY PRESIDENT WEAH

AND DEMANDS

THAT THE NATIONAL ELECTIONS COMMISSION (NEC) BE REFORMED BEFORE ANY FURTHER ELECTIONS ARE HELD IN LIBERIA UNDER ITS AUSPICES AS THE ELECTORAL GOVERNING BODY

WASHINGTON DC

POSITION STATEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

REJECTION OF NEW NEC BOSS

THE IJG REJECTS THE APPOINTMENT OF CLLR A NDUBUSI NWABUDIKE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE NATIONAL ELECTIONS COMMISSION OF LIBERIA (NEC) AND IS OFFENDED BY THE ACTIONS OF PRESIDENT GEORGE WEAH TO APPOINT AND NOMINATE A SUPPOSEDLY RECENTLY NATURALIZED CITIZEN OF LIBERIA FROM THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA TO THE HIGH OFFICE OF CHAIRMAN OF THE NATIONAL ELECTION COMMISSION (NEC).

WHO QUALIFIES AS A LIBERIAN TO HOLD A HIGH OFFICE

WHEN EVER THE CONSTITUTION OF LIBERIA, STATUTORY LAWS, REGULATIONS AND POLICIES REFER TO A “LIBERIAN” AS A QUALIFYING CRITERIA, FOR A POSITION OF HIGH OFFICE AND TRUST IN THE LAND, LIKE THE NATIONAL ELECTIONS COMMISSION (NEC) THAT REFERENCE IS UNEQUIVOCALLY REFERRING TO NATURAL BORN LIBERIAN, AND NOT A NATURALIZED LIBERIAN.

AS A MATTER OF PUBLIC POLICY AND INTEREST, IT IS UNTHINKABLY INIMICAL TO OUR NATIONAL INTEREST THAT A NATURALIZED PERSON WILL BE NOMINATED TO ASSUME SUCH HIGH OFFICE, ESPECIALLY ONE CREATED BY THE CONSTITUTION OF LIBERIA WHICH, THEREFORE DEMANDS UNQUESTIONABLE ALLEGIANCE, UNDYING LOYALTY AND COMMITMENT TO THE STATE WITHOUT AN IOTA OF DOUBT.

IT IS EVEN WORSE THAT THE NOMINEE IS CLAIMING LIBERIAN NATIONALITY UNDER DOUBTFUL CIRCUMSTANCES AND HAS EXHIBITED LOW SCALE VIRTUES OF UNETHICAL CONDUCT, BORDERING ON CRIMINALITY AND BRIBERY IN CONJUNCTION WITH OR UNBEHALF OF PRESIDENT WEAH.

WEAH’S COMPANION OF DEVOUT LOYALTY

THE NOMINEE HAS PERFORMED LEGAL AND ADVISORY SERVICES FOR PRESIDENT WEAH AND IS BEEN MOVED AROUND FROM ONE POSITION TO ANOTHER, TESTING THE RESOVE OF THE LIBERIA PEOPLE BEFORE FINALLY LANDING AT THE NEC, WHICH MAY NOT BE HIS FINAL DESTINATION.

HE HAS BEEN MOVED AROUND BASED ON THE PERSONAL INTERESTS OF THE PRESIDENT IN MANIPULATING, DENIGRATING, ECLIPSING THE INDEPENDENCE OF INTEGRITY INSTITUTIONS AND ESTABLISHING AN ALL-POWERFUL EXECUTIVE BRANCH, THUS SECURING HIS DOMINANCE OF THE OTHER TWO BRANCHES OF GOVERNMENT AND REMOVING THE CHECKS AND BALANCE PRINCIPLE, WITHOUT WHICH THERE CAN BE NO TRUE DEMOCRACY.

FROM GOOD GOVERNENACE COMMISSION TO ANTICORRUPTION COMMISSION JUST WHEN MR WEAH THOUGHT COVERNING CRIMES AND CORRUPTION WAS A PRIORITY; THEN HE IS NOW MOVED TO THE NATIONAL ELETIONS COMMISSION (NEC) WHEN HE BELIEVED RIGGING ELECTIONS WAS AN EVEN GREATER PRIORITY.

WEAH’S ADVISOR AND LAWYER

THE APPOINTEE, CLLR A NDUBUSI NWABUDIKE WAS THE PRINCIPAL ADVISOR, IN ADDITION TO OTHERS LIKE CHARLES BRIGHT, WEAH’S ECONOMIC ADVISOR, MR EMMANUEL SHAW AND OTHERS.

THE APPOINTEE WAS WEAH’S LEGAL ADVISOR IN THE ILL-FATED JORDANIAN AIRPORT HANDLING CONTRACT AND STATEGIZED ITS IMPLEMENTATION.

THE APPOINTEE IS THE LAWYER WHO PREPARED THE ILLEGAL AGREEMENT AND STRATEGIZED THAT IF THE LIBERIAN AIRPORT AUTHORITY (LAA) MANAGEMENT IS RELUCTANT TO SIGN THE AGREEMENT, WEAH SHOULD USE HIS POWER TO COERCE THEM TO SIGN THE AGREEMENT DESPITE THE MANAGER’S RESISTANCE TO THE CONTRACT BECAUSE IT WAS PROCURED WITHOUT DUE DILIGENCE.

BASED ON HIS ILLEGAL AND UNWISE COUNSEL, THE MANAGER OF THE LAA WAS SUMMONED TO THE OFFICE OF THE MINISTER OF STATE FOR PRESIDENTIAL AFFAIRS, HONORABLE NATHANIEL McGILL, AND WAS COERCED TO SIGN THE AGREEMENT, OTHERWISE, HE WAS ILLEGALLY RESTRAINED, DETAINED FROM LEAVING THE OFFICE OF THE MINISTER UNTIL THE AGREEMENT WAS SIGNED.

THE MANAGER, MR WIL BAKO FREEMAN SIGNED THE AGREEMENT UNDER DURESS AND FLED THE COUNTRY FOR HIS LIFE. HE NOW RESIDES IN THE US.

JORDANIAN DARBOLICAL AGREEMENT

THE JORDANIAN AGREEMENT DRAFTED AND NEGOTIATED BY CLLR A. NDUBUSI NWABUDIKE, THE APPOINTEE, WAS AT THE TIME, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE GOOD GOVERNANCE COMMISSION (GC), AN ILLEGAL CONFLICT OF INTEREST WITH CRIMINAL MANIFESTATIONS. THE SAID AGREEMENT WAS EXECUTED UNDER THE FOLLOWING CONDITIONS:

It was negotiated and executed without any due diligence or evidence that the company was not connected to terrorist networks around the globe or that it had the financial and technical capacity to perform the contract. The Public Procurement & Concession Commission Law was violated by this single-sourcing initiative of the nominee and President Weah.

The Article of Incorporation prepared by the nominee, included the names of nine (9) fictitious individuals as incorporators, without verifying their individual and collective personalities as natural persons of good repute without terrorists’ linkages, forming a corporation in Liberia.

The lawyer, Cllr Nwabudike (a Nigerian Citizen), engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the Government of Liberia. He was fully aware that the Jordanians had bribed the President with US$1m to the political efforts of Mr. Weah, a form of bribery and should have known that awarding such contract without competitive bidding, due diligence and negotiating the best interest of Liberia into the agreement, was effectively BRIBERY, against the laws of the land and all international covenants and good governance principles;

In furtherance of the criminal conspiracy, Cllr Nwabudike supervised and led the registration of the Jordanian Company in Liberia as a Liberian Corporation after Mr. Wil Bako Freeman, then Managing Director of the LAA raised concerns that the company was illegal and not a Liberian Corporation. IN REACTION, THE APPOINTEE MADE CERTAIN THE JORDANIAN COMPANY WAS REGISTERED AS A LIBERIAN CORPORATION ON JANAUARY 30, 2019, FOLLOWING WHICH THE AGREEMENT WAS SIGNED ON FEBRUARY 2, 2019, TWO DAYS LATER.

Further, The Agreement replaced the usual “License Fee” which is mandatory with “Concession Administrative fee”, which is discretionary.

CONCLUSION

The nominee of President Weah for Chairman of the National elections Commission (NEC), Cllr A. Ndubusi Nwabudike, engaged in criminal misconduct by conspiring to defraud the Government of Liberia with the Jordanians and others and is therefore unfit for that high public office of trust for the following reasons:

He is attempting to occupy a position reserved for natural born Liberians. He is supposedly a naturalized Liberian, if his citizens credentials can be examined to verify the assertions that he is a truly, legitimate, legalized naturalized citizen of Liberia.

He is too close to President Weah in a corrupt conspiracy that undermines his public standing and moral integrity to hold such high office of public trust.

His inclusion and appointment will undermine the integrity, independence and neutrality of the National Elections Commission (NEC) and, not a good thing for Liberia as contentious electoral contests in Liberia has historically been a source of disunity and violent conflicts in Liberia.

RECOMMENDATIONS

To President Weah:

In the best interest of the Liberian nation and to protect the integrity of the electoral process, withdraw your nomination for Chairman of the NEC and prepare yourself for a reform of the Elections Commission as was envisaged and recommended by some stakeholders after the controversial election that brought you to power.

To the Liberian Senate:

It is time you stand up and project an independent posture of neutrality and integrity by pursuing much needed reform of the Elections Commission and rejecting the nominee of President Weah for Chairman of the NEC.

Those Honorable Senators who opposed the unconstitutional removal of Justice Kabineh Ja’neh, are true patriots and deserve to be called “Honorables” for the sole stance to project an independent posture of the Senate and opposed unconstitutional conducts of President Weah.

Liberians are in high anticipation that all members of the Senate and the honorable House of Representatives can well deserve to be called “Honorables” by doing the right thing and exerting the integrity, honesty and independence of the 1st Branch of Government in the political and governance process of Liberia.

To Political Parties and Civil Society:

To aggressively pursue, campaign for the reformation of the NEC, as major stakeholders in the electoral sector, bearing in mind that conflictual elections in the past have been a source of violent conflicts in Liberia and around the world.

That the signs of an overbearing Executive with the proclivity to negatively impart future elections are all too visible to see. CAMPAIGN FOR AND DEMAND A REFORM OF THE ELECTIONS COMMISSION BEFORE ANY OTHER ELECTIONS ARE HELD, INCLUDING THE PENDING SENATORAL ELECTIONS AS A COMPELLING NECESSITY, BECAUSE HOLDING ANY OTHER ELECTIONS UNDER THE AUSPICES OF THE CURRENT COMMISSION IS A RECIPE FOR FRAUD AND VIOLENCE.

To the International Community:

To partner with civil society and political parties as major stakeholders in the electoral sector, to reform the NEC as was recommended by nearly all stakeholders following the last disputed presidential and general elections.

In order to sustain the democratic gains already made and foster a sustained future of democratic free and fair elections, pursue a reform of the NEC bearing in mind that the conduct of a successfully free and fair elections doesn’t begin with the announcement of results but with the process as a whole and the integrity of the electoral management body, in this case the NEC. THE EXPERIMENTAL 12 YEARS WITH PRESIDENT SIRLEAF IS OVER, ITS TIME WE GET IT RIGHT IN LIBERIA:

BEGINING WITH THE REFORM OF THE ELECTORAL MANAGEMENT BODY, THE NEC, ENSURING IT IS RECONSTITUTED AS A TRULY REPRESENTATIVE BODY OF THE CROSS SECTION OF STAKEHOLDERS AND THE POLITICAL LANDSCAPE IN LIBERIA. THAT THE ELECTORAL REGISTRY OR VOTERS ROLL IS UPDATED PERIODICALLY AND CURRENTLY BEFORE THE NEXT SET OF ELECTIONS ARE HELD.

ISSUED BY AUTHORITHY:

SIGNED:

JEROME J VERDIER, SR (CLLR)

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

March 25, 2020