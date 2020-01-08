Influential clergy says Liberia’s ruling CDC party has a militant-terrorist wing

MONROVIA, Liberia – As tension and accusations permeate and unbound in Liberia, a senior Liberian clergyman, Dr. Samuel Reeves, accused the ruling Congress for Democratic Change (CDC0 led coalition government of setting up, financing and operating a militant wing comprising mainly of young and underage children.

Reverend Dr. Reeves, a senior pastor of the Providence Baptist Church of Liberia and Chairman of the Providence Baptist Foundation, frown on and condemn the ruling party for sponsoring such an unproductive sect within its ranks.

The well-regarded Liberian prelate said the militant wing of the ruling party government known as Sabu Unit is designed and set up as a fearful security squad, which he also described as a ‘terrorist group.’

Ruling party CDC loyalists accused of being Sabu Unit militant-terror group in Liberia currently being monitored by international human rights groups

Speaking to congregants, Rev. Reeves said, “The Sabu Unit acting as a terrorist group is going from community to community terrorizing our people. They are only making things worse, and they cannot solve the problems that we find ourselves in.”

Some Liberian political observers say the Reverend Dr. Reeves is not the only person of influence who has made these observations. In fact, U.S. Congressman Chris Smith of New Jersey (R –NJ), Ranking Member of the House Subcommittee on Africa and co-chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, issued the following statement of concern regarding worsening political conditions in Liberia:

“Human rights advocates are increasingly alarmed by the deterioration of civil and political rights and the corruption that is occurring in Liberia under President George Weah. I am especially concerned by allegations surrounding Monrovia Mayor Jefferson Koijee and the thuggish behavior of the Congress for Democratic Change Security Force he heads.

“Credible allegations of serious human and civil rights violations–including attempted murder, rape, unlawful arrest, detention, and torture–have been attributed to Mayor Koijee by the International Justice Group, a US-based non-government organization.

“Especially in light of our historic ties to Liberia, the United States Congress will be closely monitoring the mass public demonstration that is scheduled to occur on December 30 in Monrovia, and I call upon the government of Liberia to respect the free speech and assembly rights of Liberian citizens. Anyone who suppresses these fundamental rights, or engages in ongoing corrupt acts, may very well become subject to targeted Global Magnitsky sanctions.”

Congressman Chris Smith of New Jersey (R –NJ)

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the ruling CDC-led coalition, Mulbah Morlu, has refuted the Reverend Dr. Reeves’ claims, terming them as “misleading and baseless” and promising to launch a formal communication to individuals he claimed are clothed with the appropriate authority to handle such matter without calling any names.

Mr. Mulbah Morlu, Chairman of the ruling party

“We don’t need to harbor criminals here; we are going to write the requisite institution to complain about him. Had it not been my respect for the church, I would have talked about his background as a running mate to Mill Jones who contested in the 2017 presidential election as a candidate for President,” said Morlu, the ruling CDC-led coalition party chairman.

Speaking further to members of his party, Chairman Morlu said: “No existence of such a group in the CDC, his (Dr. Reeves) claim is a falsification and fraud. We don’t encourage violence; we are peaceful people.”

The Reverend Dr. Reeves was also a vice presidential candidate to former central bank governor Dr. Mills Jones.