Is the Liberian president loyal to his cabinet and friends, or is he loyal to the Liberian people?

MONROVIA, Liberia – This week, specifically January 6, 2020, Liberia became of the scene of crisis as protesters and government forces engaged in confrontations.

Initially, the protesters demanded that President George Manneh Weah step down, that changed after the intervention of the country’s religious leaders and members of the international community.

Although the protest has stopped after a serious government crackdown, one thing is clear from the ongoing rising tension: the country is at risk of combusting again. If tensions are not immediately dampened and all major political blocs gave a voice in the country’s governance and economic future, Liberia’s increasingly divided and dysfunctional political system and the weak economy risks a relapse to violence.

At the heart of Liberia’s political crisis lies a legislature crippled by bickering and corruption, which lacks the ability and ethical authority to instill check and balance.

The Liberian legislature has been unable to pass crucial laws, such as the proposed bills and policies focus on job creation, transparency, and accountability in the management of state funds, to govern the development of the key to the Liberian economy: the private sector.

The main protest leading group, the Council of Patriots, made several demands, one of which is for the president to reshuffle his cabinet which many Liberians perceived as incompetent and is failing the president.

Some critics say the Liberian president appears more committed to his cabinet members and heads of autonomous agencies than to the country and the citizens, and that is why he is recalcitrant in implementing a reshuffle despite the crippling economy, major social setback and political unrest.

Thousands of Liberians urging President Weah to step up and improve governance

The Liberian leader insists his team is qualified and is doing a good job. However, given the high tension in the country, should the president retreat and put the interest of Liberia first he might consider making such drastic changes in the government.

So the question is: should the president decide to listen to the Liberian people who in the government at a cabinet-level should go and who should stay?

The President, Vice President and Cabinet Members of Liberia

President George M. Weah Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor Minister of Agriculture Precious K. Tetteh Minister of Commerce & Industry Wilson Tarpeh Minister of Education Ansu Sonii Minister of Finance Samuel D. Tweah Minister of Foreign Affairs Gbehzohngar Findley Minister of Gender Development Willamette Piso Sayee-Tarr Minister of Health & Social Welfare Dr. Williametta Jallah Minister of Information, Culture, & Tourism Eugene Lenn Nagbe Minister of Internal Affairs Varney A. Sirleaf Minister of Justice and Attorney General Frank Musa Dean Minister of Labor Moses Y. Kollie Minister of Land, Mines, & Energy Gessler Murray Minister of National Defense Daniel Dee Ziankhan Minister of State without Portfolio Trokon A. Kpui Minister of Posts & Telecommunications Cooper Kruah Minister of Public Works Mobuto Nyanpan Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel McGill Minister of Transportation Samuel Wlue Minister of Youth & Sport D. Zeogar Wilson Executive Governor, Central Bank of Liberia J. Aloysius Tarlue Ambassador to European Union H.E. Isaac W. Nyenabo Ambassador to the US H.E. George Patten Permanent Representative to the UN, New York H.E. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah

According to most strong members of the CDC, they want the president to let go of all current officials who previously served the Unity Party administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and bring in individuals with the right experience, credibility, and education to assist him to govern the country.

To have your say, write Globe Afrique at globeafriquellc@gmail.com and tell the world who you think should go and who should stay in the president’s cabinet. Tell us and Liberia what action you would recommend to President Weah to help move Liberia forward.