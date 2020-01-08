BlogPolitics-Liberia

Is the Liberian president loyal to his cabinet and friends, or is he loyal to the Liberian people?

Blama G. Konuwah January 8, 2020
H.E. President George Weah, VP Jewel Howard Taylor and some members of the cabinet

MONROVIA, Liberia – This week, specifically January 6, 2020, Liberia became of the scene of crisis as protesters and government forces engaged in confrontations.

Initially, the protesters demanded that President George Manneh Weah step down, that changed after the intervention of the country’s religious leaders and members of the international community.

Although the protest has stopped after a serious government crackdown, one thing is clear from the ongoing rising tension: the country is at risk of combusting again. If tensions are not immediately dampened and all major political blocs gave a voice in the country’s governance and economic future, Liberia’s increasingly divided and dysfunctional political system and the weak economy risks a relapse to violence.

At the heart of Liberia’s political crisis lies a legislature crippled by bickering and corruption, which lacks the ability and ethical authority to instill check and balance.

The Liberian legislature has been unable to pass crucial laws, such as the proposed bills and policies focus on job creation, transparency, and accountability in the management of state funds, to govern the development of the key to the Liberian economy: the private sector.

The main protest leading group, the Council of Patriots, made several demands, one of which is for the president to reshuffle his cabinet which many Liberians perceived as incompetent and is failing the president.

Some critics say the Liberian president appears more committed to his cabinet members and heads of autonomous agencies than to the country and the citizens, and that is why he is recalcitrant in implementing a reshuffle despite the crippling economy, major social setback and political unrest.

Thousands of Liberians urging President Weah to step up and improve governance

The Liberian leader insists his team is qualified and is doing a good job.  However, given the high tension in the country, should the president retreat and put the interest of Liberia first he might consider making such drastic changes in the government.

So the question is: should the president decide to listen to the Liberian people who in the government at a cabinet-level should go and who should stay?

The President, Vice President and Cabinet Members of Liberia

President George M. Weah
Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor
Minister of Agriculture Precious K. Tetteh 
Minister of Commerce & Industry Wilson Tarpeh
Minister of Education Ansu Sonii
Minister of Finance Samuel D. Tweah
Minister of Foreign Affairs Gbehzohngar Findley
Minister of Gender Development Willamette Piso Sayee-Tarr
Minister of Health & Social Welfare Dr. Williametta Jallah
Minister of Information, Culture, & Tourism Eugene Lenn Nagbe
Minister of Internal Affairs Varney A. Sirleaf
Minister of Justice and Attorney General Frank Musa Dean
Minister of Labor Moses Y. Kollie
Minister of Land, Mines, & Energy Gessler Murray
Minister of National Defense Daniel Dee Ziankhan
Minister of State without Portfolio Trokon A. Kpui
Minister of Posts & Telecommunications Cooper Kruah
Minister of Public Works Mobuto Nyanpan
Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel McGill
Minister of Transportation Samuel Wlue
Minister of Youth & Sport D. Zeogar Wilson
Executive Governor, Central Bank of Liberia J. Aloysius Tarlue
Ambassador to European Union H.E. Isaac W. Nyenabo
Ambassador to the US H.E. George Patten
Permanent Representative to the UN, New York H.E. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah

According to most strong members of the CDC, they want the president to let go of all current officials who previously served the Unity Party administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and bring in individuals with the right experience, credibility, and education to assist him to govern the country.

To have your say, write Globe Afrique at globeafriquellc@gmail.com and tell the world who you think should go and who should stay in the president’s cabinet. Tell us and Liberia what action you would recommend to President Weah to help move Liberia forward.

Blama G. Konuwah

Blama G. Konuwah resides in Vancouver, Canada. He is a public issues analyst and senior contributor to Globe Afrique.

