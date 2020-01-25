LeBron James is not just a great basketballer, he is also a great global role model

Not all athletes are irresponsible; most are good managers and have common sense. Here is a summary of King LeBron James’ achievement, as seen below. This guy is remarkable. Just read his story below:



With no father, no college education, no training and very few role models, they handed this talented, young, dirt poor 18 years old $420,000 per year.



He married his high school sweetheart, was never arrested, never used drugs, and never humiliated his spouse with rumors of an affair.



He was never in the news with so much as a parking ticket. He is an excellent father to his children, constantly supporting them and making them dream big. He’s always involved in their activities too.



17 years later. Same dude. Same maturity. Same wife. Same family. With his reputation intact and currently earning close to $2M per week, he is still one of the greatest basketball players on the planet today.



And he has sent over 1000 children to college fully paid for.



Regardless of whether you’re a fan of LeBron James or not, you got to respect him for what he does on and off the court.

The Modern King of Basketball, LeBron James