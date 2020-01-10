News-Liberia

Lesotho ruling party asked PM to resign over wife’s murder

Globe Afrique News Desk January 10, 2020
0 20 Less than a minute
Prime Minister Thomas Thabane

PRETORIA, South Africa – In Lesotho, the governing ABC party has asked Prime Minister Thomas Thabane to resign over allegations that he was involved in the murder of his estranged wife two years ago.

The allegations were made by Lesotho’s police commissioner Holomo Molibeli in court documents this week.

The prime minister has not responded to the accusations, but sources closed to him say he plans to do so soon.

He suspended the commissioner in what the ABC’s deputy leader Nqosa Mahao described as “an attempt to defeat the ends of justice.”

The Prime Minister’s estranged wife, Lipolelo Thabane, was shot dead while traveling home with some friend days before her husband was sworn into office.

The case has gained great attention throughout the court.

Parliament also wants the Prime Minister to face prosecution and sentenced to prison if found guilty.

Prime Minister Thomas Thabane and his late wife
Tags
Show More

Globe Afrique News Desk

Globe Afrique’s News Desk coordinates and analyses news stories from around the world as well as the gathering or distribution of news. Globe Afrique, a US-based institution, is Africa’s leading investigative media entity. The institution’s researchers, analysts, reporters, and contributors deeply investigate and report on a single topic of interest, such as serious crimes, political corruption, or corporate wrongdoing. The institution, which sometimes spends weeks or months researching and preparing investigative reports, also researches into social and legal issues. Have a news tip, write to globeafriquellc@gmail.com

Related Articles

Ethiopia ‘passes gun control law’, a groundbreaking move in Africa

January 10, 2020

AU urges world to aid Somalia in tackling terrorism

January 9, 2020

Somalia’s capital Mogadishu paralyzed by car bomb attacks

January 8, 2020

Liberia’s January 6 protesters accused the government of planting guns in their (protesters) vehicles

January 8, 2020

Leave a Reply

Back to top button
Translate »
Subscribe To Globe Afrique

Subscribe To Globe Afrique

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

info@globeafrique.com

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
Close