Lesotho ruling party asked PM to resign over wife’s murder

PRETORIA, South Africa – In Lesotho, the governing ABC party has asked Prime Minister Thomas Thabane to resign over allegations that he was involved in the murder of his estranged wife two years ago.

The allegations were made by Lesotho’s police commissioner Holomo Molibeli in court documents this week.

The prime minister has not responded to the accusations, but sources closed to him say he plans to do so soon.

He suspended the commissioner in what the ABC’s deputy leader Nqosa Mahao described as “an attempt to defeat the ends of justice.”

The Prime Minister’s estranged wife, Lipolelo Thabane, was shot dead while traveling home with some friend days before her husband was sworn into office.

The case has gained great attention throughout the court.

Parliament also wants the Prime Minister to face prosecution and sentenced to prison if found guilty.