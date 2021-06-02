Liberia Business and Investment Forum 2021

2nd Liberia Business & Investment Forum: “Business Opportunities for Sustainable Economic Growth”

The Embassy of the Republic of Liberia in Washington, D.C, in collaboration with the Consulate General in New York, Consulates in Minnesota, Georgia, and the National Investment Commission of Liberia, officially announce the holding of the 2nd Liberia Business & Investment Forum under the theme: “Business Opportunities for Sustainable Economic Growth,” scheduled for Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 8:00 am – 3:25 pm. This event will be held virtually.

Ambassador George S.W. Patten, Sr.

The Forum will focus on the following sectors: Health, Agriculture, and Tourism, and will provide a platform and opportunity for the private sector, investors, and Government representatives to engage in these sectors for investment.

The Forum’s goal is to encourage U.S. private sector investment in Liberia and increase trade and commerce between Liberia and the United States to support the Liberian Government’s Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD). The Structure of the Forum will include an Opening Ceremony, Presentations, Panel Discussions, and Networking lounges/sections on Business to Business (B2B), Business to Government (B2G), and Government to Government (G2G) and a Virtual Deal Room.

Several high-ranking government officials from Liberia and the United States will be in attendance to provide relevant information on the priority sectors for investment. Speakers from Liberia will include Hon. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemeyah, Sr., Minister of Foreign Affairs; Hon. Samuel D. Tweah, Minister of Finance & Development Planning; Hon. Mawine Diggs, Minister of Commerce; Hon. Jeanine Milly Cooper, Minister of Agriculture; Hon. Wilhemina Jallah, Minister of Health, Hon. Ledgerhood Rennie, Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism; Hon. Molewuleh B. Gray, Esq. Chairman, National Investment Commission and the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, among others.

The private sector in Liberia and the Liberia Business Association in the Americas will also be represented at the Forum. Other invited guests are Senior U.S. Government Officials, including the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, the United States Chamber of Commerce, among others. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and Prosper Africa, are providing support to the business forum.

Register here: 2nd Liberia Business & Investment Forum Tickets, Wed, Jun 30, 2021 at 8:00 AM | Eventbrite