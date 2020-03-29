Liberia Health Solution Moves Closer to Focusing on Minority Health, Muslim Women

MONROVIA, Liberia – A newly established public health education, awareness and minority health solution-driven nonprofit, the Liberia Health Solution, Inc. has begun making its presence felt in Liberian communities nationwide

The nonprofit whose mission is to make Liberia a healthy nation by promoting a healthy lifestyle, detecting, preventing, and responding to chronic and infectious diseases, recently partnered with the U.S.-based Liberia Medical Mission team on March 4, 2020 in treating several members of the Duport Road community.

According to the Executive Director of the Liberia Health Solution, Dr. Phanta Sackor, the team treated more than 220 patients during the Medical Mission.

Dr. Sackor said the nonprofit is now prepared to focus on minority health disparity issues especially that of Muslim women and other communities that delayed in seeking health care services for several reasons including religion and traditional factors

She said delayed care seeking in health has adverse outcomes. For Muslim women in Liberia, delayed care seeking includes religion-related motivations, such as a preference for female clinicians, concerns about preserving modesty, and fatalistic beliefs.

In a recent fact-finding conducted, the lack of female clinicians contributes to the delay in care seeking in the Muslim community of Liberia.

Dr. Sackor said there are specific health beliefs that are important to Muslim women as it relates to participation in medical, psychological or social evaluation and treatment. She said these beliefs attitudes, or perception have an effect on Liberian female Muslim patient’s decision to access and follow through with medical evaluation and treatment.

She said the initiative of the Liberia Health Solution is to educate and ensure that health care providers in Liberia are able to better advocate for their Muslim patients when they have an awareness of the unique cultural beliefs and background of their patients and how to provide a safe and comfortable place for patients to openly participate in health care decision making. She also said similar education will be provided to Muslim patients.