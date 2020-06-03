Liberia: How Did It Get To Be This Bad?

By Edward Doe

Globe Afrique Opinion Columnist

The world has grown numb to Liberia’s seemingly endless corruption, crime and crisis — 15 on-going months of state collapse, under President George Manneh Weah, lawlessness, internal displacement, chronic underdevelopment, tribal, and political extremism. It would be easy to conclude that today’s disaster is merely a continuation of a long pattern of intractable problems. So Liberia’s in crisis again, but a haphazard democracy seems to conceal it.



NOT much is new this time, and it would be a dangerous error of judgment to brush off Liberia’s current crisis as more of the same. It would be equally dangerous to call for the same tired formulas for ECOWAS, U.N., state-building, and democratically operations that have achieved little since 2005. Seismic political, social, and security changes are occurring in the country, and none bode well for the people of Liberia or our neighboring communities.



Over the past 15 months, Liberia has descended into terrible levels of displacement and humanitarian need, lawlessness and political meltdown – whereby CDC partisans are a preference to none-cdcians in government hiring practices. Whereas in the past, the country’s endemic political violence—whether clan-based, factional, or criminal—was local and regional in scope, it is now taking on state significance.



As Enough of the 15 plus years, civil war had not thought us a good lesson: but the exact opposite of what ECOWAS and the international community sought to promote when they supported the 2005 democratic election that brought Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as president for 12 years and later George Manneh Weah in 2017. The situation in Liberia today exceeds the worst-case scenarios conjured up by regional analysts when they first contemplated the possible impact of a democratic process. How did it get to be this bad? That’s the million-dollar question that remains unanswered.

