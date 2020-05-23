Liberia’s Rigged System: Cronyism and Corruption

By Edward Doe



Washington, DC- Say what you will about Liberian politicians who have turned the Legislative and Executive Branch; Agencies, commissions, and board of directors into a lucrative refuge for political flunkies — at least in my book they are consistent.



It has come to the attention of the public that Finance Minister Samuel Tweah recommended two of his former functionaries for positions with the Ministry of Public Works, which hired one of them on Monday, May 18, 2020, and is expected to hire the other later this month.



Regarding the first, the Ministry of Public Works has created a new position — road enterprise project manager at a salary of $73,030.

Our investigative source is currently attempting to gather information for the public concerning the second position, title, stipend, and any other pertinent details.



More information is to be available soon about this outlandish act of government corruption and cronyism, even as the country faces one of the most significant health and economic catastrophe, and health services, electricity, food, and Personal protective equipment (PPE) are desperately needed.

