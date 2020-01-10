Liberian lawmaker promises to resign if the majority of his current colleagues are reelected

WASHINGTON, D.C.– Outspoken newly elected Liberian Senator Abraham Darius Dillon (Liberty party – Montserrado County) has warned his countrymen and women that he would resign his Senatorial seat if the majority of his colleagues in the Liberian Senate are reelected by their people.

The tough-talking opposition Liberian lawmaker was elected in a by-election after the unfortunate demise of the late Senator Geraldine Doe-Sheriff.

Senator Dillon, who faces reelection this year, said he will consider leaving the Senate Chambers if Liberians are not wise enough to kick out individuals in the upper House of the Legislature that is making no impact in their lives and the future of the country.

The opposition Liberty Party lawmaker made the remarks on one of Liberia’s popular radio talk shows, the Truth Breakfast morning radio program.

“What is the need of being in the Senate if I will be there with the same group of people who are prepared to make no impact in [the] lives of people who elected them?” he questioned.

Senator Abe Darius Dillon

Members of the ineffective Liberian Senate in Chambers

The Liberty Party lawmaker said even though he is scheduled for reelection in 2020, he will not campaign vigorously for his reelection despite being challenged. Instead, he will campaign against the majority of his colleagues and make his message loud and clear to the Liberian people why most of his Senate peers should not be reelected.

Dillon said: “If my work in the Senate is not enough to get me re-elected, then that it is the decision of the people of Montserrado County.”

Dillon wants Liberians to elect lawmakers who will have an impact on the lives of the Liberian people and make decisions that will advance the interests of the country rather than their personal interests.

Dillon, who is being keenly observed by key policymakers in Washington, DC as a new breed of uncorrupt politician in Liberian history, gained notoriety with Liberians through social media postings and his Facebook group, “The Abe Darius Dillion Center for Intellectual Exchange.”

One former congressional aide in Washington D.C. who is also a member of the Trump administration said he agrees with Dillon’s position because, according to him, “Liberia as a country cannot move forward if its lawmakers continue to be myopic, ineffective, corrupt, self-centered and greedy in this age when countries around the world are competing.”

The U.S. official who chose to remain anonymous in order not to be seen as interfering with Liberian politics said, legislating has “effects on politics, administration, and institutions in any country.”

Adding, “Corruption in elections and in the legislature reduces accountability and distorts representation in policymaking.”

He said it is the legislature that also supposed to check on the judiciary and the executive branch of government in Liberia.

He said without that, “corruption in the judiciary will compromise the rule of law, and corruption in public administration will continuously result in the inefficient provision of services.”

The Liberian Senate, according to some sources, has embarrassed the Liberian president by wantonly confirming incompetent appointees sent to them by the Liberian leader who is under due pressure from his party’s supporters.

Thinking that the Senate will provide a cover for the President when he sent the names of party loyalists who have supported him for decades, the Senate does not even consider the experience and qualifications of the appointees and then turn around the fault the president.

Several Liberians in the United States support Senator Dillon’s position and are vowing to make phone calls to their people in Liberia as well as use social media to ensure that the majority of the current corrupt and ineffective Liberian lawmakers are not reelected.