Liberian lawmaker and others accused the country’s president of public theft and corruption

MONROVIA, Liberia– Several Liberians are reportedly accusing their president His Excellency George Manneh Weah of theft and corruption.

Liberians at home and abroad constantly rain insults and condemnation on the President for what they termed as excessive governance failure, theft, and widespread corruption.

One of the vocal critics of the president is Montserrado County’s District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah.

Representative Kolubah has accused President George Manneh Weah of ‘stealing’ three million metric tons of gasoline from the Liberia Petroleum and Refining Company (LPRC).

Speaking to the Liberian press on Thursday, February 13, at the Capitol Building in Monrovia, Representative Kolubah said the president is a “rogue” and is accustomed to appointing criminals in strategic government positions to facilitate his ‘criminal activities.’

“Are you aware that the President connived with people in the Liberia Petroleum Refinery Company (LPRC)? Did they not steal three million tons of gas from LPRC? The President is aware. The President connived with people in LPRC to steal gas from there so the importers have said if they cannot get their gas that was stolen by the President and the people he sent there, they will not bring gas,” Representative Kolubah said.

“Let the President take me to court, I will bring my evidence. You know he has always employ 4.1.9 people to carry on his 4.1.9 attitudes. The man is a crook.”

Representative Kolubah added: “Our information we got from the LPRC is that the marketing manager and the deputy director for operations connived with the President to steal gas from the LPRC, that’s what causing the gas shortage in this country. So we are calling on him to go back and give the people their gas.”

Millions of people are struggling in Liberia due to economic hardship. Currently, the price of gasoline in the country is US$12,00. Unemployment is extremely high and poverty is also excessive.