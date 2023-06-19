CampaignEconomy-LiberiaElectionIn the NewsNews-LiberiaThe Latest

Liberia’s former Vice President Joseph Boakai’s selection of US-sanctioned warlord Prince Johnson’s pawn gives a boost to Weah’s second term

Photo of Globe Afrique News Desk Globe Afrique News Desk Send an email June 19, 2023
0 59 1 minute read

Monrovia, Liberia (GlobeAfrique) – Before he selected Nimba County senator Jeremiah Koung as his running mate, many Liberians considered Joseph Boakai the clear front-runner in Liberia’s election slated for October 10, 2023.

However, on Friday, April 28, 2023, the heir apparent to dethrone George Weah made what many Liberians called the most incredible gaff in the country’s political history by selecting a lackey to a US-sanctioned ex-warlord, Prince Johnson.

In the blink of an eye, the focus on the presidential contest shifted from a Boakai vs. Weah race to perhaps a Cummings vs. Weah contest, said Timothy Nimene of West Point.

Some argued that the most glaring flaw in Mr. Boakai’s decision and why many Liberians felt the massive shift of support from Mr. Boakai was the visible absence of Mr. Boakai’s staunchest supporters, including Messers Henry P. Costa, Benoni Urey, and Darius Dillon.

In an upcoming report from Globe Afrique’s reporter on the ground, we will explore Sen. Jeremiah Koung’s alleged corrupt budget activities from 2016 and 2017, during the years Mr. Boakai was Vice President.

Tags
Photo of Globe Afrique News Desk Globe Afrique News Desk Send an email June 19, 2023
0 59 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Globe Afrique News Desk

Globe Afrique News Desk

Globe Afrique’s News Desk coordinates and analyses news stories from around the world as well as the gathering or distribution of news. Globe Afrique, a US-based institution, is Africa’s leading investigative media entity. The institution’s researchers, analysts, reporters, and contributors deeply investigate and report on a single topic of interest, such as serious crimes, political corruption, or corporate wrongdoing. The institution, which sometimes spends weeks or months researching and preparing investigative reports, also researches into social and legal issues. Have a news tip, write to globeafriquellc@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Back to top button
Translate »
Subscribe To Globe Afrique

Subscribe To Globe Afrique

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

info@globeafrique.com

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This