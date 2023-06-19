Liberia’s former Vice President Joseph Boakai’s selection of US-sanctioned warlord Prince Johnson’s pawn gives a boost to Weah’s second term

Monrovia, Liberia (GlobeAfrique) – Before he selected Nimba County senator Jeremiah Koung as his running mate, many Liberians considered Joseph Boakai the clear front-runner in Liberia’s election slated for October 10, 2023.

However, on Friday, April 28, 2023, the heir apparent to dethrone George Weah made what many Liberians called the most incredible gaff in the country’s political history by selecting a lackey to a US-sanctioned ex-warlord, Prince Johnson.

In the blink of an eye, the focus on the presidential contest shifted from a Boakai vs. Weah race to perhaps a Cummings vs. Weah contest, said Timothy Nimene of West Point.

Some argued that the most glaring flaw in Mr. Boakai’s decision and why many Liberians felt the massive shift of support from Mr. Boakai was the visible absence of Mr. Boakai’s staunchest supporters, including Messers Henry P. Costa, Benoni Urey, and Darius Dillon.

In an upcoming report from Globe Afrique’s reporter on the ground, we will explore Sen. Jeremiah Koung’s alleged corrupt budget activities from 2016 and 2017, during the years Mr. Boakai was Vice President.