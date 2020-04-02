Liberian leader withdraws controversial nomination for the electoral commission

MONROVIA, Liberia – President George Weah has withdrawn the nomination of Cllr. A. A Ndubuisi Nwabudike as chairman designate of the country’s National Election Commission. The appointment of the Nigerian-born Liberian trained lawyer has raised serious concerns across the political landscape of the country.

Critics maintained that the nominee was opposed not because of his Nigerian heritage, but solely on ethical grounds. However, supporters of the nominee disagreed.

Many members of the Liberian Senate had promised to block the nomination. Meanwhile, the President give no reason for the decision to withdraw the nomination.