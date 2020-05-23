Naptureal Spreadshirt launches casual and luxury Tshirts

Silver Springs, MD – A Maryland, US-based company, is launching a T-shirt line to cater to people of all lifestyles.

Naptureal Spreadshirt, a newly established casual and luxury clothing brand, says its T-shirts wouldn’t be just a staple of casual wear, but articles of clothing that often reflect people’s personalities, interests, and identities.

According to the company founder, Ms. Daphne Thomas, Naptureal Spreadshirt would be a brand for a specific audience and also for the public. The company’s goal is to create the kinds of t-shirt designs that customers want.

The company would be marketing the majority of its T-shirts online. Customers can also connect to the Naptureal online store and to social media to make an order as soon as the company is launched.

Industry analysts say the quality of the shirts Natureal is manufacturing and the prints are top-notch to build a sustainable business.