Get a Custom Website Get a Custom Website
Health

Nigeria unveils nationwide campaign against Lassa fever

Globe Afrique News Desk March 2, 2020
0 22 Less than a minute

ABUJA, Nigeria — The government of Nigeria on Sunday launched a nationwide campaign to eradicate Lassa fever. 

The death toll from the disease has risen to more than 100 this year.

Nigerian Minister of Environment Mohammad Abubakar commended Nigerians to protect their homes from rats and other rodents because they are the vectors through which the disease can be easily spread, especially where sanitation is poor.

Abubaker said the ministry will ensure that the country’s environment is kept clean, which is the most effective way to prevent the disease.

Lassa fever is an acute hemorrhagic disease caused by Lassa virus, which is transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by rodent feces.

Show More

Globe Afrique News Desk

Globe Afrique’s News Desk coordinates and analyses news stories from around the world as well as the gathering or distribution of news. Globe Afrique, a US-based institution, is Africa’s leading investigative media entity. The institution’s researchers, analysts, reporters, and contributors deeply investigate and report on a single topic of interest, such as serious crimes, political corruption, or corporate wrongdoing. The institution, which sometimes spends weeks or months researching and preparing investigative reports, also researches into social and legal issues. Have a news tip, write to globeafriquellc@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Web Design Services
Back to top button
Translate »
Subscribe To Globe Afrique

Subscribe To Globe Afrique

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

info@globeafrique.com

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
Close