Pre-empting NBA All-Stars Squad for the 2020 Season: Who Leads

Globe Afrique News Desk January 8, 2020
Russ Westbrook

WASHINGTON, DC – The United States Nation Basketball Association (NBA) is one of the world’s most-watched sports league in the U.S. and around the world.

Every year, the NBA selects an All-Star competition through a democratic process to give fans the opportunity to select their favorites.

This year, 2020, with NBA fans prepared and ready to begin casting their All-Star votes as of Christmas 2019, the first numbers emerging showed that Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the leading vote-getters.

This is how All-Star voting works: Five starters will be selected from each conference by a combination of 50 percent fan vote, 25 percent media vote, and 25 percent player vote. 

Reserves (14 in total, seven from each conference) will then be determined by the league’s 30 head coaches, each of whom will submit a ballot (excluding the starters, who will already have been determined at that point) consisting of three frontcourt players, two guards and two wild card picks. 

The final part of the selection process is the draft. After the five starters and seven reserves from each conference have been determined, the respective team captains (the two players with the highest fan vote from each conference) will pick their teams from that full pool of players, irrespective of conference affiliation. 

Globe Afrique News Desk

