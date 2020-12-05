Protest Against Corruption in Nigeria Turns Deadly

An in-depth investigation exposes the Nigerian Army’s involvement in a deadly attack on peaceful protesters in Lagos.

“Please explain to me how, in which part of the world, do you go to a protest with live bullets,” asks DJ Switch, a famous Nigerian celebrity, and activist, while broadcasting live on Instagram.

Initially, the Nigerian Army denied its involvement in the deaths until videos began to surface, showing the Nigerian police using live rounds. At which time, Brigadier General Ahmed Taiwo admitted to a judicial panel that the soldiers “were both given live and blank bullets.”



Workers clean up the Lekki toll gate, a site where soldiers had opened fire on protesters late on Tuesday, as Nigeria’s Lagos state eases a round-the-clock curfew imposed in response to protests against alleged police brutality, after days of unrest, in Lagos, Nigeria October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde



The protests were planned to end the disreputable Nigerian police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Many are asking, will anyone face charges for fatally shooting at peaceful protestors?