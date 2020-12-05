News-Liberia

Protest Against Corruption in Nigeria Turns Deadly

Larry Kennedy December 5, 2020
LAGOS, NIGERIA - OCTOBER 20: Demonstrators protest police brutality at the Lekki toll gate on October 20, 2020 in Lagos, Nigeria. The Nigerian government had imposed a 24-hour curfew to tamp down on sustained protests against the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a police division accused of abuse, extortion and extra-judicial killings. Witnesses said security forces later opened fire to disperse the crowd, killing several people. (Photo by Adetona Omokanye/Getty Images)

An in-depth investigation exposes the Nigerian Army’s involvement in a deadly attack on peaceful protesters in Lagos.

“Please explain to me how, in which part of the world, do you go to a protest with live bullets,” asks DJ Switch, a famous Nigerian celebrity, and activist, while broadcasting live on Instagram.

Initially, the Nigerian Army denied its involvement in the deaths until videos began to surface, showing the Nigerian police using live rounds. At which time, Brigadier General Ahmed Taiwo admitted to a judicial panel that the soldiers “were both given live and blank bullets.”

  • Workers clean up the Lekki toll gate, a site where soldiers had opened fire on protesters late on Tuesday, as Nigeria’s Lagos state eases a round-the-clock curfew imposed in response to protests against alleged police brutality, after days of unrest, in Lagos, Nigeria October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

The protests were planned to end the disreputable Nigerian police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Many are asking, will anyone face charges for fatally shooting at peaceful protestors?

