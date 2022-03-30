In the NewsThe LatestWorld

Security remains a crucial element in Nigeria as several gunmen attack a train near Abuja

Photo of Globe Afrique News Desk Globe Afrique News Desk Send an email March 30, 2022
0 51 1 minute read
Cars drive past Nigerian national flags during June 12 Democracy Day in Abuja, Nigeria June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ABUJA, Nigeria (GA) — Security remains a crucial element to Nigeria’s growth and development. On Monday, eyewitnesses reported that several shooters attacked a train near Nigeria’s capital. Their attack included random gunfire, killing an indeterminate number of people on a train with nearly 1,000 passengers on board.

According to Fidet Okhiria, chief executive of the state-owned Nigerian Railway Corporation, first, the attackers used explosives to blow up the track before opening fire on the train near Abuja in northwest Nigeria. He said that many people are also feared to have been kidnapped during the “unprecedented” attack.

Authorities could not immediately confirm the number of passengers on the train, but local media reported that nearly 1,000 were on board. “There were casualties, but we have not been able to confirm the number,” said Okhiria, calling the attack a significant setback. It is the latest in a series of other train attacks.

Tags
Photo of Globe Afrique News Desk Globe Afrique News Desk Send an email March 30, 2022
0 51 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Globe Afrique News Desk

Globe Afrique News Desk

Globe Afrique’s News Desk coordinates and analyses news stories from around the world as well as the gathering or distribution of news. Globe Afrique, a US-based institution, is Africa’s leading investigative media entity. The institution’s researchers, analysts, reporters, and contributors deeply investigate and report on a single topic of interest, such as serious crimes, political corruption, or corporate wrongdoing. The institution, which sometimes spends weeks or months researching and preparing investigative reports, also researches into social and legal issues. Have a news tip, write to globeafriquellc@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Back to top button
Translate »
Subscribe To Globe Afrique

Subscribe To Globe Afrique

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

info@globeafrique.com

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This