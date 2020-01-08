Somalia’s capital Mogadishu paralyzed by car bomb attacks

NAIROBI, Kenya — A massive car bomb explosion occurred in a busy area of the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, according to police.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said a suspected suicide car bomb exploded at Sayidka junction, a security checkpoint in the city, at around 10 a.m.

Although the real cause and number of casualties have not yet clear, the government and Somali political observers say the act is the work of terror groups.

Somalia, officially the Federal Republic of Somalia is a sovereign country located in the Horn of Africa. It is bordered by Ethiopia to the west, the Gulf of Aden to the north, the Guardafui Channel and Somali Sea to the east, and Kenya to the southwest.

The country has been disabled by several local and internationally-affiliate Islamic terror sects over the past decades.