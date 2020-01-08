NewsNews-LiberiaWorld

Somalia’s capital Mogadishu paralyzed by car bomb attacks

Jacob Ujamaa Nyerere January 8, 2020
0 4 Less than a minute
A bomb attack in Mogadishu

NAIROBI, Kenya — A massive car bomb explosion occurred in a busy area of the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, according to police. 

Eyewitnesses at the scene said a suspected suicide car bomb exploded at Sayidka junction, a security checkpoint in the city, at around 10 a.m.

Although the real cause and number of casualties have not yet clear, the government and Somali political observers say the act is the work of terror groups.

Somalia, officially the Federal Republic of Somalia is a sovereign country located in the Horn of Africa. It is bordered by Ethiopia to the west, the Gulf of Aden to the north, the Guardafui Channel and Somali Sea to the east, and Kenya to the southwest.

The country has been disabled by several local and internationally-affiliate Islamic terror sects over the past decades.

Tags
Show More

Jacob Ujamaa Nyerere

Jacob Ujamaa Nyerere is a public affairs researcher and senior investigative correspondent.

Related Articles

Liberia’s January 6 protesters accused the government of planting guns in their (protesters) vehicles

January 8, 2020

DRC records 6,000 deaths in 2019 following measles epidemic: WHO

January 8, 2020

Al-Shabab killed 3 in Kenya’s Manda Bay Airfield attack: AFRICOM

January 6, 2020

UNMIL paid US $34.5 million dollars to lease Pan Africa Plaza Building to ghost owners in 12 years

January 5, 2020

Leave a Reply

Back to top button
Translate »
Subscribe To Globe Afrique

Subscribe To Globe Afrique

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

info@globeafrique.com

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
Close