The Smear Campaign in the Catholic Marriage of S. Leone President

New York, USA/Monrovia, Liberia – Last Friday, February 27, 2020, the President of Sierra Leone, retired Brigadier General Julius Maada Bio, undertook his first-ever Catholic marriage in a chapel in Freetown, Sierra Leone. President Bio wedded Ms. Fatima Maada Bio, a Muslim lady and former actress whom he met and married in a civil ceremony in the United Kingdom some seven years ago.

President Julius Maada Bio and First Lady Fatima Maada Bio

His Grace, the Most Reverend Dr. Edward Tamba Charles, the Archbishop of Freetown, officiated the marriage ceremony on Friday. Immediately after the marital service, one Ms. Frances Zoka, believed to be an ex-lover and domestic partner of President Bio when he was a military officer and member of the country’s military regime, the National Provisional Ruling Council (NPRC), began a social and print media stunt and publicity campaign against the authority of the Catholic Church on grounds that the Catholic Church of Sierra Leone violated one of its core doctrinal principles which pertain to “Holy Matrimony.”

Ms. Frances Zoka, who is a naturalized U.S. citizen with Liberian-Sierra Leonean heritage, and currently in Liberia, claims that she and retired Brigadier General President Julius Maada Bio are married and so the Church had no right to permit marriage between President Bio and First Lady Fatima Maada Bio in the same Church. These allegations expressed by Ms. Frances Zoka and her political allies in Freetown are stark and could impact the universal Catholic Church in terms of Church Law, referred to as “Canon Law.” Given this grave allegation, Globe Afrique’s research unit initiated an inquiry into the matter to establish the facts.

Initial Findings and Preliminary Conclusions

Based on initial and ongoing investigations, fact-findings, and analysis, the following basic facts are established pending the full conclusion of the inquiry:

Julius Maada Bio is a baptized and confirmed Catholic. Ms. Frances Zoka alleges that she, too, is a Catholic. She attended Catholic events when she dated and domestically lived together with then Captain and later Brigadier General Julius Maada Bio. The marriage between President Julius Maada Bio and First Lady Fatima Maada Bio, a Muslim, is the first and only Catholic marriage in which Julius Maada Bio ever participated as a groom in his life. At no time has Julius Maada Bio ever married in any Catholic ceremony, directly or indirectly, remotely or explicitly, secretly or openly. No Catholic priest, bishop, or Catholic documents to prove otherwise, in Sierra Leone or any other country. Julius Maada Bio and Frances Zoka once dated and were domestic partners for a long time. They lived together both in Liberia and Sierra Leone and for a brief period in the United States. At no time did the two Catholics, Julius Maada Bio, and Frances Zoka ever propose to any Catholic prelate or Catholic parish any intention to engage in or undertake the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony. When Frances Zoka was about to travel to the United States from Sierra Leone, she indicated to consular officers in Freetown that she was the wife of the Head of State of Sierra Leone, retired Brigadier General Julius Maada Bio, a status that was an easy passage for a non-immigrant visa. After failing to obtain permanent residency status in the U.S, Frances Zoka abandoned her domestic partner and lover retired Brigadier General Julius Maada Bio and officially married in a civil ceremony in the United States. U.S. marriage registry, court documents, and U.S. immigration records recognized this marriage, and it is the basis of her (Frances) U.S. citizenship. Anything contrary would imply a plain violation of specific laws in the United States, including lying under oath to obtain certain rights under U.S. laws. To proceed in getting married under U.S. laws, Ms. Frances Zoka had to file a civil divorce against the retired Brigadier General Bio in the state of Virginia in order to satisfy a requirement. After Ms. Frances Zoka abandoned her long time domestic partner retired Brigadier General Julius Maada Bio in the United States, he (Bio) traveled to live in the United Kingdom, where he and Mrs. Fatima Maada Bio met and entered into civil matrimony some eight years ago. There were no objections, propaganda, media campaign, or alarm raised by anyone, including Frances Zoka. Mrs. Fatima Maada Bio also campaigned throughout Sierra Leone for almost a year as the married wife of then-presidential candidate retired Brigadier General Bio without any smear outburst from any woman, including Frances Zoka who is now claiming to be the rightful wife of the president.

Ms. Frances Zoka and her spouse in the US

Ms. Frances Zoka on the day of the wedding in the US

Catholic Church’s Definition of Marriage in Canon Law

The Catholic Church, in its Canon Law and sacred theology, describes marriage as a lifetime, exclusive partnership between one man and one woman, who gives and receives mutual help and love and, from their union, bring forth and rear children. Marriages always are presumed valid until proven otherwise. If a marriage involves two baptized Christians, it is presumed not only correct but also sacramental. If one or both parties are unbaptized, the union still supposed to be valid as a social and natural bond. According to the 1983 Code of Canon Law, marriage is

Canon 1056:

The essential properties [of marriage] are unity and indissolubility; in Christian marriage, they acquire a distinctive firmness because of the sacrament.



Canon 1057, 1°:

A marriage happens through ta lawfully manifested consent of legally capable persons. Any human power cannot supply this consent.



Canon 1057, 2°:

Matrimonial consent is an act of will by which a man and a woman by an irrevocable covenant mutually give and accept one another to establish a marriage.

In short, the Catholic Church requires consent for a marriage to be held and upheld. The exchange of consent between the spouses “makes the marriage.” If consent is lacking, there is no marriage. Permission must also be canonically expressed between two persons who are capable of giving it. The couple, by their free, mutual consent, makes the marriage covenant; and on that covenant, they build a life partnership. The officiant has an essential role as the official witness at the wedding, representing the entire community, but spouses bring into being the marriage by their exchange of consent. While the sacrament is received at one moment, the grace of the sacrament continues to be administered and received throughout their lives. Thus, their gift of themselves to each other is a gift of grace. Again, there is no indication that such has ever been fulfilled by and between retired Brigadier General Julius Maada Bio and Ms. Frances Zoka at any time when they were domestic partners and lovers.



According to Catholic teachings, marital consent is a “human act by which the partners mutually give themselves to each other.” Such permission must be an act of the will of each of the contracting parties, free of coercion or grave external fear. No human power can substitute for this consent. If this freedom is lacking, the marriage is invalid. At no time did retired Brigadier General Bio and Ms. Frances Zoka reached and demonstrated such consent before any Catholic parish or prelate in any manner, form, and shape, both in Sierra Leone or abroad.

It is important to note that Catholic marriage requires sacramental matrimony. Aside from exceptional cases, a Catholic, be it in Sierra Leone or anywhere in the world, cannot validly contract marriage except in the presence of a priest or bishop. A Catholic entering into a marriage, especially before a minister or a civil magistrate (such as a judge or a justice of the peace), is not considered as being married at all. He or she commits a grave ‘sin’ if they go through such a ceremony, and the couple might be in a habitual mortal ‘sin’ as long as they continue to cohabit.

The questions here are: Did Ms. Frances Zoka, who claims to be a devoted and knowledgeable Catholic, not know any of these elementary Catholic teachings when she dated retired Brigadier General Bio? If she knew, why didn’t she marry retired Brigadier General Bio in the Catholic Church? If she did marry retired Brigadier General Bio in any Catholic Church, as she claims, then who (priest or bishop) officiated the marriage ceremony, which parish, and who were some of the people that witnessed it? Are there any public documents or records to prove that such marriage ever took place?

On the other hand, a marriage between a Catholic and a non-Christian (someone not baptized as in the case of First Lady Fatima Maada Bio) is seen by the Catholic Church as invalid unless a dispensation (called an exemption from “disparity of cult,” meaning difference of worship) is granted from the law declaring such marriage invalid. By implication, while retired Brigadier General Bio and Mrs. Fatima Maada Bio, a Muslim, married in a civil ceremony in the United Kingdom seven-plus years ago, their marriage by Catholic definition was not sacramental unless a dispensation (called an exemption from “disparity of cult,” meaning a difference of worship) was granted.

On Friday, February 27, 2020, and in fulfillment of his faith and duty as a Catholic, President Bio decided to seek such dispensation by making his marriage to Fatima Maada Bio sacramental in the Catholic Church. Both Fatima Maada Bio and retired Brigadier General Bio did so expressly and with full consent. Hence, their marriage is considered valid and unquestionable in the Catholic Church.

The History of Julius Maada Bio and Frances Zoka’s Encounter and Domestic Partnership

Between 1090 and 1991, under the auspices of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), then young Captain Julius Maada Bio was a part of Sierra Leone’s contingent in the West Africa Peacekeeping and Monitoring Force (ECOMOG) in Liberia. Captain Bio was later redeployed back to Sierra Leone in the country’s eastern region. There, on April 29, 1992, he joined a group of young soldiers in the Sierra Leone Army, led by Captain Valentine Strasser, to launch a military coup that sent President Joseph Saidu Momoh into exile in neighboring Guinea. The young soldiers then established the National Provisional Ruling Council (NPRC), with Captain Valentine Strasser as its chairman and Head of State of the country, and Captain Julius Maada Bio as the Minister of Information.

Within a few weeks of the military takeover, Ms. Frances Zoka hurriedly relocated to Freetown, the Sierra Leonean capital, and began cohabitating with then Captain Bio in a domestic partnership arrangement. Both participated together, seemingly as a couple, in public and Catholic events but were never married in any Catholic sanctioned ceremony.

Later, internal struggles began and continued in the ranks of the military regime, creating a leadership crisis. As a result of the leadership vacuum, the NPRC promoted Captain Bio to the position of brigadier general, vice chairman of the NPRC, and Deputy Head of State of Sierra Leone.

On January 16, 1996, after about four years in power, Captain Strasser was not only deposed and arrested in a palace coup at the Defense Headquarters in Freetown by his fellow NPRC soldiers, he was also immediately flown into exile in a military helicopter to Conakry, Guinea. The military then appointed Brigadier General Bio as the Head of State for a period that lasted for less than six months. In those six months, Ms. Frances Zoka posed as First Lady of Sierra Leone but left the country for the United States subsequently when Brigadier General Bio handed power over to civilian Ahmad Tejan Kabbah, of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), after the conclusion of elections in early 1996.

Contradictions, Falsehood and Smear Campaign

Ongoing investigations revealed that Ms. Frances Zoka, the ex-domestic partner of retired Brigadier General Julius Maada Bio, contradicted herself and her assertions on multiple occasions, both in words and deeds.

First and foremost, she (Frances Zoka) is and continues to be legally married to another man in the United States. So how can she be the lawfully wedded wife of President Julius Maada Bio at the same time? Before her marriage in the United States, Ms. Frances Zoka did not obtain an annulment from the Catholic Church, even though she claims to be married in the Catholic Church. Ms. Frances Zoka is still legally married to another man even why claiming to be a Catholic that is cognizant of the Catholic doctrine of Holy Matrimony, which says once married as a Catholic; one cannot remarry unless there is a dispensation. She (Ms. Frances Zoka) also knows that the Catholic Church does not have double standards on marriage. What is applicable in one case is also applicable in any case, including in the case of Frances Zoka’s ongoing marriage to her U.S. husband.

Globe Afrique’s ongoing inquiry also established that instead of addressing her concerns reasonably and honestly with the Catholic Church’s leadership and applicable offices, as any devoted Catholic would have done, Ms. Frances Zoka, allegedly influenced by political manipulation, economic benefits and a desire for attention, opted to engage in falsehood, misinformation, a politically charge smear crusade with issues totally unrelated to the facts of her alleged and purported marriage to President Bio.

It would appear that Ms. Frances Zoka and a few opposition political sects to the president in Sierra Leone launched these baseless and false attacks and insults against the leadership of the Catholic Church in Sierra Leone, using social media and some local newspapers, claiming that the Archbishop of Freetown is not using his biological surname; has been investigated by the European Union for using project funds to build mansions for himself in his ancestral village in Kono; appointed a Catholic nun to a position because he may have had an inappropriate relationship with the nun, when in fact the nun in question was appointed by archbishop emeritus Most Reverend Joseph Henry Ganda.

Besides that, the so-called political group acting under an anonymous cloud as “Concerned Catholics” are urging the Archbishop to resign for performing a morally and theologically valid Sacrament – Holy Matrimony. These attackers who are using Ms. Frances Zoka also engaged in a slender that President Bio offered or bought a vehicle for the Archbishop as an enticement to conduct the marriage ceremony between the president and the first lady.

Based on every available assessment, reviews, and investigations, at no time has the E.U. complained or accused the Archbishop or the Catholic Church in Sierra Leone of any wrongdoing. Moreover, the Archbishop has been known as Edward Tamba Charles for the past decades – dating back to his high school and seminary days – leading up to his priestly ordination, as rector of the Catholic major seminary and later as Archbishop of Freetown. Every accusation labeled against the Catholic Church of Sierra Leone and the Archbishop is false, misleading, and constitutes an attempt to affront the Catholic Church and its leadership.

If Ms. Frances Zoka, who claims to be a Catholic had a legitimate case to be made, she would have objected to the marriage when it was announced in all international media including the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) days leading up to the marriage occasion on February 27, 2020, but she never did. Furthermore, the Catholic Church has protocols and procedures that Ms. Frances Zoka could have politely used or followed to seek redress and social justice within the confines of the Church if she genuinely is a wedded wife of President Bio as would be dictated by the laws of the Catholic Church.

The Role of Judicial Vicar in a Diocese or Archdiocese

The current judicial vicar of the Archdiocese of Freetown is the Reverend Father Alphonso Carew, one of the oldest priests of the Archdiocese. Father Carew, who has a Licentiate (a license or certificate) in Canon Law, has been facing severe health difficulties, including challenges that have the propensity to impair judgment and critical analysis. Accordingly, an ongoing fact-findings revealed that the Diocese of Memphis, USA, once asked Father Carew to leave a U.S. parish and his pastoral duties in the diocese because he refused to undergo the standard annual psychological evaluation that its priests undergo. The decision prompted his eventual return home to Sierra Leone at the request of the current Archbishop of Freetown.

Most, if not all, Catholic dioceses/archdioceses have a judicial vicariate that is customarily headed by a judicial vicar. According to the Catholic diocesan governance system, a judicial vicar or episcopal official (Latin: officialis) is an officer of the diocese, archdiocese, and Church who has ordinary power to judge cases in the diocesan ecclesiastical court. Judicial vicars are to serve for a specific term of office and may also be assisted by adjutant judicial vicars (or vice-officiales) for such vital duties and responsibilities. Judicial vicars, adjutants, and other judges who preside in cases in a Catholic diocese or archdiocese must be priests of good repute, sound mind, and health, be at least thirty years old, and must hold a doctorate or Licentiate of Canon Law. The judicial vicar also serves as one of the principal advisors to the diocesan bishop or archbishop in matters relating to church law, policies, and procedures, including matters relating to divorce, marriage, and annulment. However, a diocesan bishop can reserve some instances to himself, and both the judicial vicar and the diocesan bishop are a single tribunal, this means that decisions of the judicial vicar cannot be appealed to the diocesan bishop.

Given those circumstances and considering the complication of the marital request submitted by President Julius Maada Bio in which he sought to make right his status in the Catholic Church, the Archdiocese of Freetown contracted the services, advanced training in Canon Law and experience of the Reverend Father Titus Imojime from the Catholic Church of Nigeria – Diocese of Gboko. Father Imojime, who holds a doctorate degree in Canon Law, reviewed President Bio’s request and recommended to the Archdiocese and the Archbishop to proceed with the Holy Matrimony between President Julius Maada Bio and First Lady Fatima Maada Bio. Hence, the smear campaign and allegation that the Archdiocese did not follow due process are false and misleading. Findings of the Church on President Bio’s Request for Marriage

Like almost all Catholic jurisdictions, the Archdiocese of Freetown has an independent development office and a humanitarian component known as Caritas. An Executive Director heads the Archdiocese of Freetown’s Development Office/Caritas as the chief administrator. Reverend Father Peter Konteh, who was appointed by His Grace Joseph Henry Ganda, the emeritus Archbishop of Freetown and Bo, who retired on March 2, 2007, appointed Father Konteh as head of Caritas Freetown which also functions as the Archdiocesan development office.

Caritas Freetown partners with several national and international organizations and foundations to support program activities and render community development and humanitarian assistance to communities and families in Sierra Leone, especially in jurisdictions under the Archdiocese of Freetown. Caritas Freetown accounts for all the funds provided by international funders through detailed quarterly and annual reports submitted to donors, including the European Union. The Archbishop of Freetown, like most if not all Catholic bishops, does not manage nor influence the work, activities, and decisions of the diocesan Caritas operations in their dioceses.

Besides, the E.U. and all other international organizations that have and continue to fund Caritas Freetown have conducted audits and found no wrongdoing. So, the notion and libel that the Archdiocese diverted E.U. funds to construct houses for the Archbishop or any priest is ludicrous, malicious, and constitute a desperate move by individuals seeking to disparage the image and reputation of the Catholic Church of Sierra Leone intentionally.

It crosses all logical boundaries for anyone to link the work of Caritas Freetown, a development/relief agency whose function they don’t understand to a sacramental issue. Such a failed, spiteful effort is proof that the real intent of Ms. Frances Zoka and her political lineup have extraordinary motives to deliberately defame the Catholic Church of Sierra Leone and its leadership.

While it is true that the Archbishop helped in constructing a modest dirt block vacation home in his ancestral village in Kono so that each time he visits his home town and family, he can have a temporary place to stay until his return back to Freetown, he did not use any funds from the E.U. nor from any funds donated by Caritas Freetown international partners. Like all bishops, archbishops, and priests, Archbishop Charles has a monthly and travel allowance. A fact, which the propagandists who are bent on disparaging the Archdiocese of Freetown failed to understand.

Photo: The vacation residence the Archbishop helped to build in his village that the smear campaigners called “mansion”. This is where the Archbishop lives when he visits his family and tribesmen.



The second house the Archbishop helped built. This house is used by family members who helped the Archbishop with basic care and support when he is in his home village. Is this a “mansion?

Every audit reports, including those of the E.U. partnership fund with Caritas, are available and at no time has the E.U. accused Caritas Freetown or the Archbishop of any wrongdoing. The Archbishop does not interface with any development partner. Neither does he involves himself in the management and operations of Caritas Freetown.

The Archbishop’s Role in the Failed Appointment of Bishop Aruna in Makeni Diocese

Attackers operating under the banner of Ms. Frances Zoka have also made sweeping allegations that the Archbishop of Freetown did nothing to prevent the chaos that ensued after the appointment of the Right Reverend Henry Aruna as bishop of the Diocese of Makeni. The Holy Father (pope) appoints all bishops, archbishops, and cardinals. When the pope appointed Father Aruna as bishop of Makeni, there was strong resistance from the priests of the diocese on grounds that Father Henry Aruna was not an indigene of the region and diocese. Therefore, they were not prepared to work with him in addition to rejecting his appointment. Rome, through the Vatican ambassador accredited near Sierra Leone, Liberia, and the Gambia intervened but to no avail. The Archbishop also did his part to ensure that the internal crisis was resolve amicably, but the situation was so intense because it had a regional and tribal dynamics – something that the Catholic Church opposes and doesn’t in any way tolerate when deciding Church’s leadership.

It is also essential to add that being a bishop, archbishop, or cardinal does not mean one has to come from a particular country, region, or tribe. In neighboring Liberia, the Catholic bishop of Cape Palmas, in southeastern Liberian, does not hail from the southeastern part of Liberia; neither is he from any of the tribal groups that make up the area. In the United States, the archbishop of Washington, DC, is originally from Chicago, Illinois. There are many such examples like this in the Catholic Church. So for a handful of individuals, that are conniving to use Ms. Frances Zoka’s alleged and purported marriage issue, to fashion disinformation is disingenuous, appalling, misleading, and dangerous.

Conclusion

Globe Afrique’s research unit ongoing investigation categorically suggests that the allegations made by Ms. Frances Zoka, a naturalized U.S. citizen with Liberian–Sierra Leonean heritage is false and misleading. Ms. Frances Zoka is legally married to another man in the United States. U.S. registry, court document, and immigration naturalization records validate these facts.

If Ms. Frances Zoka claims this information is not the case, she needs to inform the Marriage Registrar Office in the U.S. state in which she married that her marriage documents are not legitimate and contained misleading information. She should do this before she can accuse the Catholic Church of hypocrisy or malign its leadership with unfounded charges and political slender.

Finally, every necessary fact-finding, research, and analysis suggest and support the facts that while retired Brigadier General Julius Maada Bio and Ms. Frances Zoka may have dated and lived together as domestic partners, they were never married in the Catholic Church.

For a Catholic, there isn’t any other way to marry validly except to receive the Sacrament of Matrimony. Hence, marriages always are presumed valid until proven otherwise. The domestic partnership that may have existed between retired Brigadier General Julius Maada Bio and Ms. Frances Zoka did not meet the requirements for marriage under the Catholic Church’s law.

According to Canon Law (the law of the Church), for a marriage to be valid, there are specific requirements, 1) At least one of the spouses is a baptized Catholic; 2) The wedding must be celebrated in a Catholic church in the presence of a Catholic priest/deacon/bishop and the presence of two other witnesses; 3) The two spouses must be free to be married (e.g., no prior valid marriages or any different vow that would impede the spouses fulfill their commitment to marriage); and 4) They must be psychologically mature and capable of consenting to the marriage; and they must understand the nature of Catholic marriage (i.e., exclusive, permanent, and open to having children).

In fact, in most instances, the spouses must also meet with the priest/deacon who witnesses their marriage, or a member of the parish staff that would guide them through a particular marriage preparation process. None of these things happened in the purported marriage that Ms. Frances Zoka claims she had with retired Brigadier General Julius Maada Bio. Therefore, no annulment or dispensation was or is warranted to permit the Holy Matrimony of President Julius Maada Bio and First Lady Fatima Maada Bio.

Welcoming Catholics back into the fullness of the church after what would appear to be missteps in life is something the current Holy Father, Pope Francis, encourages. According to an Article in the New York Times, in one of his remarks to his general audience, Pope Francis reminded priests that divorced Catholics who remarry are not pariahs. “People who started a new union after the defeat of their sacramental marriage are not at all excommunicated, and they absolutely must not be treated that way,” Francis said. “Though their unions are contrary to the sacrament of marriage, the church, as a mother, seeks the good and salvation of all her children.”

Letter from the priest of the Archdiocese in Support of Archbishop’s move

This Globe Afrique’s research investigation, Part I, was made possible by its West Africa researcher David Okogie currently in Freetown, Sierra Leone, and its international analyst Ben Mabande in New York.