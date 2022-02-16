The Story Behind Legendary Striker Sergio Aguero’s Early Retirement

By now, diehard Man City and Barcelona fans are aware that legendary striker Sergio Aguero is retiring at just 33 years old. However, in a recent interview, a tearful Aguero discloses his retirement is due to a heart condition.

During the Barcelona v Alaves game on October 30, Aguero stated he felt chest pains and was experiencing problems breathing. He said it feels like his heart “doesn’t work properly.” He was replaced in the 42nd minute of the game after it became apparent that he was unable to continue.

The Argentinian national team striker is one of the terrifying forwards in top-flight football. After 10 years of impressing fans in the English Premier League with a record-setting goal per minute on the pitch, he catapulted Man City to one of the top clubs in modern world football.

In 2021, he moved from Manchester City to Barcelona. During the 1-1 draw with Alaves, Aguero was substituted in the first half and taken to a hospital after complaining of severe chest pains.

Eventually, he was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia and had to end his distinguished career that delivered 385 goals at club level – 260 of those for City – in 101 appearances. Aguero gathered Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Europa League, and Copa America trophies alongside an Olympic goal medal at the 2008 Games in Beijing.

Although rare, sudden cardiac death amongst competitive athletes happens. Traditionally, athletes have shown an excessive level of physical fitness. The highest incidence of sudden cardiac death occurs with those participating in sports like football, basketball, and track. In a recent tearful interview on Twitch, Aguero admitted he continues to feel the effects of the condition that forced him into retirement.

Aguero stated, “If I try to play football, tennis now, I run out of breath when I want to sprint,” He went on to add, “I just feel like my heart doesn’t work properly.”

Aguero, who has been live streaming on the Twitch platform for several years, plays popular video games like GTA and FIFA, frequently discusses football – something he rarely did while playing for Man City.

In 2021, following his high-profile switch from Manchester City, Sergio Aguero only made five appearances for Barcelona. Fans in Manchester City, Barcelona, Argentina, and worldwide will surely miss Aguero.