The United States Imposes Visa Restrictions on Uganda for Human Rights Abuses and Corruption

KAMPALA, Uganda (GlobeAfrique) – The U.S. Department of State announced that it is taking steps to impose visa restrictions under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act on Ugandan individuals believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Uganda.

The Uganda government has long been accused of suppressing freedom of expression and assembly, including using force against peaceful protestors. There have been reports of harassment, intimidation, and violence against journalists and opposition political figures.

On May 30, 2022, police arrested six women at Mulago roundabout in Kampala while they held placards protesting inflation, high prices of essential goods, and the continued detention of Kizza Besigye, the leader of the political pressure group People’s Front for Transition. After constant pressure from local protesters and the international community, Besigye was later released.

During election periods, there have been numerous reports of political violence, such as widespread violence and human rights abuses during the 2021 presidential elections. Opposition figures were arrested, and their supporters were subjected to violent crackdowns.

There have been allegations of torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Some reports suggest that these methods are used to extract confessions or as punishment for alleged anti-government activities.

Uganda has been internationally condemned for its treatment of the LGBTQ+ community. The country has harsh laws against homosexuality, and LGBTQ+ individuals often face violence, discrimination, and exclusion.

As directed by President Biden, the U.S. government will continue to evaluate additional actions under this policy, as well as the use of other tools at our disposal, to promote accountability for Ugandan officials and other individuals responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Uganda, abusing human rights, including those of LGBTQI+ persons, or engaging in corrupt practices.

As previewed when the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023 was enacted in Uganda at the end of May, the Department has also updated its travel guidance to U.S. citizens to highlight the risk that LGBTQI+ persons, or those perceived to be LGBTQI+, could be prosecuted and subjected to life imprisonment or the death penalty based on provisions in the law.

The United States strongly supports the Ugandan people and remains committed to advancing respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms in Uganda and globally.