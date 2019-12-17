Foods

To maintain a healthy lifestyle, you need to keep eating healthy

December 17, 2019
Health food for fitness concept with fresh fruit, vegetables, pulses, herbs, spices, nuts, grains and pulses. High in anthocyanins, antioxidants,smart carbohydrates, omega 3 fatty acids, minerals and vitamins.

ONTARIO, Canada – Adding more fruits and vegetables in your diet and eating fewer carbohydrates, high sodium, and unhealthy fat is a good lifestyle.

Several medical research information has warned people to avoid eating junk food and sweets.

To be healthy, one needs to avoid skipping a meal—this will only make one’s body crave more food the moment he or she resumes eating.

Here are 10 steps that will help you have the longest, healthiest life possible:

  1. Don’t smoke.
  2. Be physically active every day.
  3. Eat a healthy diet rich in whole grains, lean protein, vegetables, and fruits. …
  4. Be sure to get enough vitamin D and calcium.
  5. Maintain a healthy weight and body shape.
  6. Challenge your mind.
  7. What are the 5 healthy habits?

There are also five healthy habits that could add more than a decade to one’s life. These are:

  1. not smoking.
  2. maintaining a healthy weight.
  3. doing at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise a day.
  4. eating a healthy diet high in fruit, vegetables, and whole grains and low in red meat, saturated fats, and sugar.

In conclusion, by taking small steps toward living a healthy life, like making healthy food choices, being physically active on a regular basis, maintaining a healthy body weight will go a long way in shaping a person’s lifestyle.

healthy lifestyle can help a person thrive as he or she pursues his or her personal path in life.

Blama G. Konuwah

Blama G. Konuwah resides in Vancouver, Canada. He is a public issues analyst and senior contributor to Globe Afrique.

