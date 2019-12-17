To maintain a healthy lifestyle, you need to keep eating healthy

ONTARIO, Canada – Adding more fruits and vegetables in your diet and eating fewer carbohydrates, high sodium, and unhealthy fat is a good lifestyle.

Several medical research information has warned people to avoid eating junk food and sweets.

To be healthy, one needs to avoid skipping a meal—this will only make one’s body crave more food the moment he or she resumes eating.

Here are 10 steps that will help you have the longest, healthiest life possible:

Don’t smoke. Be physically active every day. Eat a healthy diet rich in whole grains, lean protein, vegetables, and fruits. … Be sure to get enough vitamin D and calcium. Maintain a healthy weight and body shape. Challenge your mind. What are the 5 healthy habits?

There are also five healthy habits that could add more than a decade to one’s life. These are:

not smoking. maintaining a healthy weight. doing at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise a day. eating a healthy diet high in fruit, vegetables, and whole grains and low in red meat, saturated fats, and sugar.

In conclusion, by taking small steps toward living a healthy life, like making healthy food choices, being physically active on a regular basis, maintaining a healthy body weight will go a long way in shaping a person’s lifestyle.

A healthy lifestyle can help a person thrive as he or she pursues his or her personal path in life.