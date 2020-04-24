Townhall Conference Call with Ivah Tukpah

A Conversation with Isaac Tukpah – Senatorial Candidate, Montserrado County, Liberia

Liberia is going through pivoted and significant changes and drawbacks. These changes and drawbacks require fresh thinking and new ways of doing things. To start, real change starts from the legislature – the first branch of the Liberian government and the direct representation of the Liberian people. Liberians at home and abroad must hear from the people that seek to represent them in the National Legislature first hand before they get in that building. You can join the conference call using the call number that applies to your location. The access code remains the same for all numbers.

Hon. Tukpah, popularly known as Ivah, is a respected and knowledgeable Liberian citizen, a trained and experienced project manager, and an economic thinker with proven experience. Hon. Tukpah is seeking to represent Montserrado County in the upcoming legislative – senatorial election. Ivah is a professional with a deep passion for many things, including making Liberia food secure, providing technical and world-class education and training for young Liberians so that they fit in the global labor market, and establishing an improved healthcare system nationwide in Liberia.

The United States +1 712-451-0658 – USA, CANADA AND ALL OTHERS NOT INDICATED BELOW

General Access Code/PIN 352010

General Access Numbers from any country where you live.

Australia +61 2 8077 0510

Belgium +32 3 294 11 43

Brazil +55 11 3042-5271

Denmark +45 78 73 06 62

The Dominican Republic +1 829-239-8023

Estonia +372 614 8081

Finland +358 9 42721231

France +33 7 55 50 06 20

Germany +49 221 98203453

Hungary +36 1 987 6882

Iceland +354 539 0335

India +91 172 519 9218

Ireland +353 1 907 9711

Israel +972 55-966-1082

Italy +39 051 092 0291

Japan +81 3-5050-5102 Kenya +254 20 7653262

Malaysia +60 11-1146 0052

Mexico +52 899 274 8542

Netherlands +31 97055001806