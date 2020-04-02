Uganda unveils health strategy to combat the spread COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya – The Government of Uganda on Thursday, April 2, 2020, put in place a comprehensive health plan to managed and defeat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). To date, Uganda has a reported 44 confirmed cases.

Uganda’s Minister of Health Ruth Aceng, accompanied by representatives of the U.N. World Health Organization, U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention country representatives and other officials, said the country is bracing its self for the outbreak.

The minister said the ministry set up a team of specialist doctors, including those from the military, to help combat the outbreak.

Aceng said the government health personnel are backed up by 82 military medical personnel.

According to the Aceng, the ministry of health has set aside a total of 3,650 beds in public hospitals across the country. The country also has 288 Intensive Care Units that would be used by patients who are in critical condition.

The country’s leader President Yoweri Museveni has also announced 23 measures to deal with COVID 19 situation. Among the measures includes a lockdown for 14 days. The government has already suspended the operations of public and private transport nationwide.