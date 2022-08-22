US Deputy Treasury Secretary warns Russia is trying to bypass Western Sanctions via Turkey

CorruptionCrime and JusticeIn the NewsThe Latest

WASHINGTON (Globe Afrique) – In a conversation with Turkey’s Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas, United States Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo stated that Russian entities and individuals were attempting to use Turkey to bypass Western sanctions imposed over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Deputy Adeyemo and Minister Elitas also discussed continuing efforts to execute and enforce the sanctions against Russia.

In its interpretation of the call, the Turkish finance ministry said Elitas had emphasized Turkey’s deep economic and political relations with Russia and Ukraine but also assured Adeyemo that Ankara would not allow any violation of the sanctions.
“Elitas affirmed that Turkey’s position has not changed regarding the current procedures and sanctions, but that it would not allow the violations of sanctions by any institution or person” in Turkey.

