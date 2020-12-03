BlogPolitics-Liberia

Violence against women: How a woman in Zimbabwe is taking a stand

Globe Afrique News Desk December 3, 2020
Beatrice Savadye grew up in a poor mining community in northern Zimbabwe. She experienced gender violence at home: her father told her brother to beat her and her sisters up if they misbehaved. But she decided to take a stand and not accept the status quo. Seven years ago, she started a women’s group for Zimbabweans called Roots Africa. It pushes for stronger laws to protect women trapped with abusers from a surge in violence and from HIV infections. She joins us as part of our special coverage to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Globe Afrique News Desk

