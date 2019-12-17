News

War is not the answer to resolving conflicts: Egypt’s President Sisi

Jacob Ujamaa Nyerere December 17, 2019
0 2 1 minute read
Egypt's President General Sisi

NAIROBI, KENYA – Amid rising tension between Ethiopia and Egypt, Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi has said that conflict is not the best and only answer to resolving the long-running dispute over the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the River Nile.

The Egyptian leader made these remarks while responding to the  October’s remarks by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who said no force could stop the $5bn (£3.8bn) dam being built.

Speaking to media groups and reporters in Sharm el-sheik, President Sisi said the focus should be on reaching an amicable solution next month during US-mediated talks set to be held in Washington.

“We don’t want to boast about our own might. But are you going to recruit a million people, or are you going to build the dam?” Mr. Sisi said.

“Our resources shouldn’t be wasted in conflict and wars which cost millions. Use that money for the development of people and our countries instead,” he added.

Key cabinet ministers from Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan are scheduled to meet next month in the US for the final round of talks to end the dispute.

According to sources, the technical teams comprising officials from all sides have already met three times following the intervention of US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin in November.

At the heart of the brawling dispute is the time frame to fill up the dam, which started in 2011.

The Ethiopian government wants to complete the process within the shortest time possible, but Egypt the other stakeholder wants a longer time frame on the ground that the project will empower Ethiopia to control the flow of Africa’s longest river.

According to sources, Egypt relies on the Nile for 85% of its water, both for consumption and industrial purposes.

Tags
Show More

Jacob Ujamaa Nyerere

Jacob Ujamaa Nyerere is a public affairs researcher and senior investigative correspondent.

Related Articles

Angola recovers $5bn of stolen funds; Liberia, Sierra Leone, others mute on their stolen assets.

December 17, 2019

Several Iranian nationals caught in drug trafficking burst

December 17, 2019

South Sudan’s 2,200 army instructors ready to start troops training

December 17, 2019

Nigeria university sacked lecturer over sexual harassment of students

December 17, 2019

Leave a Reply

Back to top button
Translate »
Subscribe To Globe Afrique

Subscribe To Globe Afrique

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

info@globeafrique.com

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
Close