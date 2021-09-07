What will $550 Thousand Per Year Lobbying in the U.S. Buy President Weah of Liberia?

The Return of Foreign Vulture Capitalists to Liberia

According to data disclosed under the United States Foreign Agents

Registration Act (FARA) and analyzed by Globe Afrique Research Analysts, the 16

countries of the ECOWAS region have spent, over the past four years, 25,877,898

in total lobbying efforts in the United States.

Out of this amount, the biggest spender – 78% or $20,077,678 of the total

amount – is the Government of Liberia under President George Weah. It is highly

unusual to find the poorest country with the worst economic performance to lead

the group in what other African leaders have termed “wasteful spending.”

The next highest spender was the Ivory Coast at $3,429,368, Ghana at

$676,543, Guinea at $170,000, Nigeria at $96,223, and Mali at $75,000.

Countries including Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau,

Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo have spent zero dollars in lobbying efforts in

the United States.

In 2021, President George Weah’s government signed lobbying contracts with

six different lobbying firms at the cost of over $550,000 per year. The aim of

these contracts, according to FARA documents, is to promote Weah’s

administration to direct foreign investments and improve his image with U.S.

government officials.

Over the past ten years, many African governments have moved away from

overspending on lobbying because they realized that it wasn’t worth it, and the

results to dollars did not make sense.

Today, many African governments have changed their strategies by focusing on

the media circuit, allowing their ambassador to serve as a lobbyist, and improving

conditions in their home country, President Weah is adopting a failed strategy

to purchase a façade, rather than earn one.

Liberia continues to take an approach that fails to address issues in the

U.S. State Department reports; particularly, human rights abuses, endemic

corruption, a lack of transparency, torture, a lack of transparency, and abuse

of power.

Additionally, in the face of a $16 billion missing currency saga and a

mop-up process by the Minister of Finance that borders on money laundering, the

tiny nation of Liberia relies heavily on foreign lobbyists to produce

narratives that mask the realities in the country.

Today, Liberia relies heavily on the International Monetary Fund’s Extended

and Rapid Credit Facilities to address its Balance of Payments and economic

stabilization issues. The country is also in a debt suspension program

following the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So how does a country that relies heavily on donations, IMF credit

facilities, and debt suspension spends over $20 million on lobbying?

Over the past three years, the Liberian economy has suffered consecutive

years of economic decline. The Government of Liberia, like so many African

nations, needs to address issues raised by the U.S. State Department and

members of the Foreign Relations Committee on matters relating to widespread

official corruption, human rights abuses, and gender equality. Republican

critics see the likes of Bakari Sellers as “Vulture Capitalists” with no moral

grounds doing more harm to Liberia by a false narrative of a President

Congressman Chris Smith of New Jersey called a “Kleptocrat.”

From all accounts, it appears that President Weah is hiring foreign

lobbyists to grow his economy and do the work his government officials are

incapable of doing while ignoring the essentials human rights issues raised by

the U.S. government.